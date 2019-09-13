L-G Anil Baijal chairs meeting on strategy to strengthen security

delhi

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 21:43 IST

Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Friday directed government officials and police to have a focused and coordinated strategy to ensure that Delhi is a safe place for women.

“Regular checks should be carried out to ensure uniform and unobstructed illumination at dark spots,” said Baijal, at the 10th meeting of the Task Force on Women Safety. Dark spots are places in the city where there are no street lights and have become crime-prone because of absence of lights.

“Expedite the process of installing CCTVs and panic buttons in buses and ensure that women helpline numbers are properly displayed on all DTC and cluster buses,” he added.

Officials who attended the meeting, held at Raj Niwas, also discussed the actions taken on issues that were deliberated upon the 9th meeting of Task Force held on June 12, 2019. The transport department informed that it has started the process of inducting 1,000 buses with CCTV cameras and panic buttons. The director of education said that CCTV cameras have been installed in 892 government schools.

