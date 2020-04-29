Lab technician kills himself at Delhi home, cops say he was not Covid-19 positive

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 21:00 IST

New Delhi: A 55-year-old lab technician of a government-run medical college in Delhi allegedly killed himself at his home in north Delhi on Tuesday evening, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Monika Bhardwaj said the police are yet to ascertain the exact reason for his extreme step, as no suicide note was recovered. Asked if he was positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the DCP said, “He was not infected with the virus.”

A police officer privy to the incident said that the lab technician’s family members had shifted themselves to another flat owing to the nature of his work and he did not want to risk them contracting the coronavirus infection.

“The man was living alone in his house. Whether he was under work stress or was upset because of some personal or family reason is being probed,” the officer said.

A group of 12 psychiatrists from the Institute of Human Behaviour & Allied Sciences (IHBAS) have started two helplines -- 9868396802 or 9868396859 -- to address concerns of health care professionals who are in the front-line of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The psychiatrists are working in shifts to attend calls and provide support and counselling to health care professionals, who are at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19.