e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Lab technician kills himself at Delhi home, cops say he was not Covid-19 positive

Lab technician kills himself at Delhi home, cops say he was not Covid-19 positive

cities Updated: Apr 29, 2020 21:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: A 55-year-old lab technician of a government-run medical college in Delhi allegedly killed himself at his home in north Delhi on Tuesday evening, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Monika Bhardwaj said the police are yet to ascertain the exact reason for his extreme step, as no suicide note was recovered. Asked if he was positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the DCP said, “He was not infected with the virus.”

A police officer privy to the incident said that the lab technician’s family members had shifted themselves to another flat owing to the nature of his work and he did not want to risk them contracting the coronavirus infection.

“The man was living alone in his house. Whether he was under work stress or was upset because of some personal or family reason is being probed,” the officer said.

A group of 12 psychiatrists from the Institute of Human Behaviour & Allied Sciences (IHBAS) have started two helplines -- 9868396802 or 9868396859 -- to address concerns of health care professionals who are in the front-line of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The psychiatrists are working in shifts to attend calls and provide support and counselling to health care professionals, who are at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19.

top news
Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM
Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
LIVE: Despite drop in new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra tally reaches 9,915
LIVE: Despite drop in new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra tally reaches 9,915
Beijing scrambles jets and ships to expel US warship in South China Sea: PLA
Beijing scrambles jets and ships to expel US warship in South China Sea: PLA
These hacks will help tackle your slow internet speed woes during lockdown
These hacks will help tackle your slow internet speed woes during lockdown
Hussey names ‘Best of Enemies’ XI, three Indians make the cut
Hussey names ‘Best of Enemies’ XI, three Indians make the cut
Covid-19: Inside cockpit visuals of US military planes flying over New York
Covid-19: Inside cockpit visuals of US military planes flying over New York
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIrrfan Khan DeathCovid-19 state tallyCOVID-19 LockdownCovid-19 CasesCoronavirus UpdateUttar Pradesh Covid-19 updateIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities