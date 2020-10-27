Land-owning agencies meet to identify sites for electric vehicle charging depots

cities

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 00:00 IST

New Delhi: Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday convened a meeting to identify potential sites owned by government departments and agencies for setting up electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in the city.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the transport department, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.(HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd.(DIMTS) and Delhi Transco Ltd. (DTL).

“Delhi has the distinction of having the maximum number of different land owning agencies. We understand how crucial making an EV friendly ecosystem is to the effective implementation of this policy, and I am happy to note that all these land owning agencies are aligned to Delhi government and our CMs vision of making Delhi the EV capital of India,” Gahlot said.

“Our Working Group on Accelerated Rollout of Charging Infrastructure is already working diligently on identifying probable locations for installing charging infrastructure, and in the next few weeks, we are confident of having a final list of locations where charging stations would come up,” the minister said.

The first meeting of the working group was held on September 17. During the meeting, the members had agreed that Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) will be the state nodal agency for EVs.

“It was decided that the DTL will pool government land parcels and integrate a state-wise tender to install charging stations across the city of Delhi. Simultaneously, DTL and Delhi discoms will also conduct a joint-survey of the land parcels to identify sites for the tendering process,” the government said in a statement.

The Delhi EV Policy, 2020 targets 25% of all new vehicle registrations by 2024 to be Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs). In order to encourage the rapid adoption of electric vehicles, the government is focusing on the speedy roll out of electric vehicle charging Infrastructure in Delhi. For the installation of EV charging stations, a centralized tendering system will be adopted to hire an energy operator to run, maintain and upgrade charging stations. The land-owning agencies will be required to provide land for the installation of public EV charging stations.