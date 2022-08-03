2,000 farmer clusters formed under Aroma Mission

“About 2,000 farmer clusters have been formed under the Aroma Mission run by CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP) and associated laboratories. The farmers of these clusters have been extensively linked with the cultivation of aromatic crops, as a result of which, today, India is moving towards exporting, and becoming self-sufficient in the production of oil of lemongrass and palmarosa,” said Prabodh Kumar Trivedi, director, CIMAP.

Trivedi was speaking at a three-day training programme for farmers on advanced aromatic and medicinal plants starting from Monday in collaboration with SIDBI at CSIR-Lucknow campus. Sixty-four participants from 44 districts of 10 states of the country participated in the programme.

“This training will help farmers get more yield, and the raw material can be made available to the industries. In view of the world-demand, there is a need to promote the cultivation of aromatic plants,” he said.

“For the next two days, CIMAP scientists will discuss in detail the cultivation of economically important medicinal and aromatic plants, as well as processing and storage techniques, so that farmers’ production can be of international quality and farmers can receive a good price. These medicinal and aromatic crops include lemongrass, palmarosa, geranium, basil, and others. Their oils are currently in high demand on the global market,” the director said.

The participants were also made to visit the field and were acquainted with various plants by the scientists. The scientists will also train participants in advanced agricultural technology of production of rose grass, lemongrass, Mentha, geranium and poppy seeds, Tulsi, Java grass etc.