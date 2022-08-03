2,000 farmer clusters formed under Aroma Mission
“About 2,000 farmer clusters have been formed under the Aroma Mission run by CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP) and associated laboratories. The farmers of these clusters have been extensively linked with the cultivation of aromatic crops, as a result of which, today, India is moving towards exporting, and becoming self-sufficient in the production of oil of lemongrass and palmarosa,” said Prabodh Kumar Trivedi, director, CIMAP.
Trivedi was speaking at a three-day training programme for farmers on advanced aromatic and medicinal plants starting from Monday in collaboration with SIDBI at CSIR-Lucknow campus. Sixty-four participants from 44 districts of 10 states of the country participated in the programme.
“This training will help farmers get more yield, and the raw material can be made available to the industries. In view of the world-demand, there is a need to promote the cultivation of aromatic plants,” he said.
“For the next two days, CIMAP scientists will discuss in detail the cultivation of economically important medicinal and aromatic plants, as well as processing and storage techniques, so that farmers’ production can be of international quality and farmers can receive a good price. These medicinal and aromatic crops include lemongrass, palmarosa, geranium, basil, and others. Their oils are currently in high demand on the global market,” the director said.
The participants were also made to visit the field and were acquainted with various plants by the scientists. The scientists will also train participants in advanced agricultural technology of production of rose grass, lemongrass, Mentha, geranium and poppy seeds, Tulsi, Java grass etc.
-
Nine-year-old boy drowns in pit beside Dwarka expressway
A nine-year-old boy allegedly drowned in a water-filled pit created by construction work on the Dwarka Expressway in Sector 109, police said on Tuesday. Rishabh slipper and clothes were discovered near the pit by his parents. According to primary investigation, Rishabh reached the spot with a few friends to bathe in the pit at around 6pm on Monday. Rishabh's mother returned home at around 7pm and was surprised to not find him home.
-
Amazon leases 2.3 Lakh Sq Ft in Powai at a rental of ₹3.57 crore per month
Mumbai: One of the largest rental deals in the city this year was sealed when Amazon Data Services India leased a 2.39 lakh sq ft land parcel in Powai for Rs 3.57 crore per month. The lease for the land, which is owned by Larsen and Toubro, is for 21 years and six months, with a lock-in period of 15 years. The deposit paid for the land lease is Rs 99 crore.
-
Pune civic chief to meet mandals ahead of Ganeshotsav
Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has arranged a meeting with office-bearers of Ganesh mandals at PMC headquarters on August 8. The civic administration plans Ganeshotsav with mandal representatives ahead of the festival every year. As the 10-day festival is being celebrated without Covid restrictions after two years, PMC will coordinate with mandals to organise the festival.
-
Pune next to Gadchiroli with 333 schools not having drinking water
Pune district has as many as 333 schools without a running water connection on their premises, as per data released by the state water supply and sanitation department on Tuesday to highlight the status of the Jal Jeevan mission. 641 schools in Pune district also do not have the facility of running water in toilets causing inconvenience and hygiene issues for the students.
-
Ghaziabad cops to issue challans to two-wheelers for entering Delhi-Meerut Expressway
Ghaziabad traffic police is likely to start issuing challans to two and three-wheelers for entering expressway lanes of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, officials informed. Police have asked for online data from the National Highways Authority of India, data linking may be established within a week, authority sources said. The DME has three inside lanes on each side designated as expressway lanes where entry of entry of two and three-wheelers are not allowed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics