2027 polls: Congress eyes 3-digit seat share in pre-Diwali deal with SP
Buoyed by the INDIA bloc’s performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and its recent campaigns against the BJP, including over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Congress is signalling that it will no longer settle for a token share in the alliance.
Dismissing the Samajwadi Party’s (SP) “winnability over numbers” argument as a ploy to limit its share, the Congress is preparing to drive a hard bargain for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, demanding at least a three-digit seat share.
Buoyed by the INDIA bloc’s performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and its recent campaigns against the BJP, including over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Congress is signalling that it will no longer settle for a token share in the alliance.
“Winnability is a deception and the victory of AAP candidates in Delhi is an example. In politics, most people vote for a party out of trust and our candidates will not be weak ones. Just as others plan to select strong candidates, we will do the same,” said Congress’s UP in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam on Wednesday, pushing back against the SP’s argument that seat allocation should be determined by electoral prospects rather than numbers.
The Congress’s past assembly election performances are central to the SP’s argument. In 2017, the Congress contested 114 seats and won seven, while the SP won 47 of the 311 seats it contested. In 2022, the Congress contested 399 seats but won only two, while the SP won 111 of the 347 seats it contested.
However, the message from the Congress camp is loud, “Past assembly defeats cannot be the sole yardstick for deciding its place in the alliance.”
The party is preparing to put its own electoral calculations on the table and resist any attempt by the SP to dictate terms.
Aradhana Mishra’s elevation as the state Congress chief was initially seen as a sign of the party’s conciliatory approach towards the SP. However, the Congress had two views on seat-sharing — one favouring a softer stance and the other advocating a more aggressive bargain. The latter approach has now received the green light from the party’s top leadership.
The Congress’s demand for a three-digit seat share marks a departure from its relatively restrained approach in previous negotiations. The party also wants to avoid the uncertainty of last-minute seat-sharing arrangements that characterised previous election run-ups.
A list of constituencies has emerged from consultations between Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and UP Congress leaders, the latest of which was held on October 19. Party sources said another meeting was planned for the end of the month, with the aim of concluding seat-sharing talks before Diwali.
“Discussions have now begun. We have submitted a list of seats to our top leadership, and communication with alliance partners has also begun around constituencies. Formal face-to-face talks will soon be held,” Gautam said.
The Congress won six of the 17 Lok Sabha seats it contested in Uttar Pradesh in 2024, while the SP won 37. The two parties contested the election as INDIA bloc allies.
“Each seat is being analysed. Seat-sharing discussions will have Priyanka Gandhi as an integral part of the organisation,” Aradhana Mishra said.
The state leadership has held at least two meetings with Priyanka Gandhi in New Delhi to discuss seat-sharing.
The Congress is examining constituencies where it finished second in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, along with seats associated with prominent state leaders. The SP, however, is understood to be cautious about conceding a larger share to its ally. SP leaders have suggested that 50 seats would amount to a substantial concession, while party chief Akhilesh Yadav has stressed that winnability of candidates, rather than the number of seats, should determine the allocation.
According to party sources, both sides are expected to press their claims based on past electoral performances and organisational strength.
Meanwhile, the Congress held a meeting with office-bearers and former MPs and MLAs to discuss its upcoming campaign in Uttar Pradesh and the national capital.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORGaurav Saigal
Gaurav Saigal has over two decades of experience in reporting on public policy, governance, politics, and social issues and extensively covers developments in Uttar Pradesh, including state politics, government policies, infrastructure, the economy, environmental issues, and public administration. He has worked across locations and worked with various media organisations. He has travelled across the state for news reporting. He produces fact-based, balanced, and insightful reports that explain the impact of policy decisions on citizens. He has reported on a wide range of significant stories, from legislative proceedings and elections to development projects, wildlife conservation, and governance reforms. His coverage reflects a strong understanding of regional affairs and a commitment to delivering accurate, timely, and well-researched journalism. His articles regularly provide readers with context and analysis on key issues shaping Uttar Pradesh and the nation. He is consistent in field reporting and in-depth coverage of public affairs. His journalism is characterised by clarity, credibility, and a focus on issues of public interest. His coverage reflects a strong understanding of regional affairs and a commitment to delivering accurate, timely, and well-researched journalism. His content is characterised by an emphasis on factual reporting, official data, and policy analysis, often explaining the impact of government decisions on citizens and institutions.Read More