3 siblings die within 4 days in Malihabad village; probe on

LUCKNOW Panic gripped Khandsara village in Malihabad after three children from the same family died under suspicious circumstances within a span of four days, prompting authorities to launch an investigation on Thursday. Chief medical officer Dr NB Singh said the post-mortem report would help establish the cause of death. Health teams have been deployed and CHC staff placed on alert. (Pic for representation)

The deceased were identified as Divyansh, 3, Kartik, 7, and Lakshmi, 10, children of local resident Ashish Kumar. According to family members, all three children developed a mild fever prior to their deaths, accompanied by bleeding from the nose and mouth.

Kumar said that the tragedy began on November 9 when his youngest son, Divyansh, fell ill and died on the way to the hospital. The following day, November 10, seven-year-old Kartik developed identical symptoms and succumbed. The family conducted the final rites for both.

The crisis deepened on the night of November 10 when the eldest sibling, Lakshmi, complained of fever and acute abdominal pain. She was rushed to a private hospital in Dubagga, where she passed away on Thursday morning. Police were informed after the third death.

Malihabad inspector Surendra Singh Bhati said Lakshmi’s body had been sent for a post-mortem examination and the possibility of exhuming the other two bodies would be considered, if required.

A health department team visited the village. CHC superintendent Dr Dhananjay Kushwaha said a medical camp would be organised on Friday to screen residents. Food poisoning is among the suspected causes, but this has not been confirmed.

Chief medical officer Dr NB Singh said the post-mortem report would help establish the cause of death. Health teams have been deployed and CHC staff placed on alert.