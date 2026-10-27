453 staff skip Census training; LMC warns of action

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) on Monday warned of action against 453 employees who skipped the second phase of Census 2027 training across the city’s eight zones, according to an LMC press release on Monday. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

Of the 2,720 supervisors and enumerators scheduled for training, only 2,267 attended, taking the overall attendance to 83.35%. The Basic Education Department recorded the highest absenteeism, with 55 employees absent, followed by the Public Works Department (PWD) with 35, according to the LMC’s report on Monday.

Additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Srivastava said 58 of the 419 designated supervisors and 395 of the 2,301 enumerators did not attend. Supervisors recorded 86.16% attendance, compared with 82.83% among enumerators.

Zone 6 recorded the lowest attendance at 74.15%, with 76 employees absent. Zone 1 followed with an attendance rate of 75.50%.

In contrast, Zone 4 topped the attendance chart, with 398 of its 450 designated employees attending the training, taking its attendance rate to 88.44%. Zone 5 recorded 86.50% attendance, followed by Zone 2 at 85.60%.

Zone 3 reported the highest number of absentees at 92, including 11 supervisors and 81 enumerators. Zone 8 recorded 65 absentees, Zone 7 had 56, Zone 4 reported 52, Zone 1 had 49 and Zone 2 recorded 36. Zone 5 reported the fewest absentees at 27.

Besides the Basic Education Department and PWD, the health and secondary education departments each reported 23 absentees. The irrigation department recorded 19, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) 15, the agriculture department 14 and the smarak samiti 11.

Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar said the LMC would take action against employees who failed to attend the training.