5-year-old killed in celebratory firing at Sultanpur wedding

letters@htlive.com The child collapsed, triggering panic at the venue. (For representation only)

: A five-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a bullet during celebratory firing at a wedding in Sultanpur district on Sunday evening. The firing was allegedly carried out by the groom’s brother-in-law before the baraat departed from a marriage lawn in Kadipur area.

Kadipur circle officer Vinay Gautam said the matter was being investigated and the child’s body had been sent for postmortem examination. Police are searching for the accused, Ajay, who fled after the incident and has switched off his mobile phone.

The deceased, identified as Arsh, was the son of Girivar Gopal Patel, a resident of Futhehri Bankegaon. The wedding was that of Girivar’s cousin, Anurag Patel. The baraat was scheduled to leave Sundar Marriage Lawn in Surapur, Kadipur, around 6.30 pm on Sunday.

According to the family, Anurag’s brother-in-law Ajay allegedly opened fire before the baraat departed. A bullet struck Arsh, who was standing some distance away, in the abdomen. The child collapsed, triggering panic at the venue.

Arsh was rushed to the community health centre in Kadipur by his mother and other family members. Given his critical condition, doctors referred him to the government medical college in Sultanpur, where he was declared dead on arrival.