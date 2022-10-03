‘Adipurush’ teaser released in Ayodhya

Lucknow: The teaser of Bollywood movie ‘Adipurush’ was officially released in Ayodhya on Sunday.

Team members of the movie led by its hero Prabhas were in Ayodhya to seek blessings of Ram Lalla on Sunday.

Prabhas, actress Kriti Sanon, producer of the movie Bhushan Kumar and director Om Raut paid obeisance to Ram Lalla.

‘Adipurush;, also starring Saif Ali Khan, will be released on January 12 next year.

The movie is based on the epic Ramayan in which Prabhas is portraying the character of Lord Ram while Saif Ali Khan is in the role of the antagonist, Lankesh or the demon king Ravan.

At the majestic Ram Ki Paidi ghat on the banks of river Saryu, a 50-ft poster of the movie was released.

Special arrangements were made at the ghat for the event in which locals were also present in large numbers.