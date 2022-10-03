Home / Cities / Lucknow News / ‘Adipurush’ teaser released in Ayodhya

‘Adipurush’ teaser released in Ayodhya

lucknow news
Published on Oct 03, 2022 01:01 AM IST

The movie is based on the epic Ramayan in which Prabhas is portraying the character of Lord Ram while Saif Ali Khan is in the role of the antagonist, Lankesh or the demon king Ravan.

Actor Prabhas and actress Kriti Sanon in Ayodhya. (Sourced)
Actor Prabhas and actress Kriti Sanon in Ayodhya. (Sourced)
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: The teaser of Bollywood movie ‘Adipurush’ was officially released in Ayodhya on Sunday.

Team members of the movie led by its hero Prabhas were in Ayodhya to seek blessings of Ram Lalla on Sunday.

Prabhas, actress Kriti Sanon, producer of the movie Bhushan Kumar and director Om Raut paid obeisance to Ram Lalla.

‘Adipurush;, also starring Saif Ali Khan, will be released on January 12 next year.

The movie is based on the epic Ramayan in which Prabhas is portraying the character of Lord Ram while Saif Ali Khan is in the role of the antagonist, Lankesh or the demon king Ravan.

At the majestic Ram Ki Paidi ghat on the banks of river Saryu, a 50-ft poster of the movie was released.

Special arrangements were made at the ghat for the event in which locals were also present in large numbers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out