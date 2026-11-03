Lucknow, The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government and Lucknow civic bodies to file affidavits within four weeks detailing provisions for essential civic amenities in layout plans of cities, towns and residential colonies. Allahabad HC seeks details from UP govt on civic amenities in layout plans of cities, towns

The court also sought suggestions for a comprehensive roadmap for future town planning, anticipating citizens' requirements in the years to come.

A bench of justices Rajan Roy and Manjive Shukla passed the order while expanding the scope of its suo motu public interest litigation , in matter of "Layout Plan/Town Planning and Provision of Necessary Amenities".

The matter has been listed for further hearing on December 7.

The bench specifically asked the authorities including Lucknow Development Authority , Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board and Lucknow Municipal Corporation whether layout plans provide for police stations, police outposts, police booths, traffic booths, fire stations and medical clinics or hospitals, keeping in view changing requirements and past experiences.

In the absence of such provisions, the authorities have been directed to disclose their proposals for providing these facilities.

The court also sought details of consultations undertaken with electricity departments, corporations and other agencies while preparing layout plans, particularly for identifying spaces for transformer installations.

The authorities have been asked to disclose the departments, corporations and public undertakings consulted during the planning process and place relevant rules and guidelines on record.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation has separately been directed to file an affidavit suggesting amenities that should be incorporated into layout plans.

The PIL was registered to address deficiencies in town planning, particularly the failure to earmark spaces for garbage collection and transformer installations.

During earlier proceedings, municipal corporation had pointed out that development authorities frequently failed to allocate designated spaces for garbage dumping or collection. Consequently, difficulties arose after colonies were developed.

The absence of designated spaces for transformers also resulted in their installation along roadsides, obstructing traffic and causing inconvenience to residents.

Taking note of these concerns, the court had observed that the availability of necessary amenities was essential for ensuring healthy, hygienic and safe living conditions in colonies developed by public authorities.

During the latest hearing, counsel for the LDA and housing board had submitted that the building by-laws introduced in 2025 contained provisions for garbage disposal, transformer installations and other public amenities.

However, he expressed uncertainty over whether specific provisions existed for transformer installations.

The bench directed the authorities to clarify the position through affidavits and suggested that a comprehensive roadmap for future town planning be prepared, anticipating the needs of citizens in new colonies and towns.

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