Ansal API chairman, son, 4 others booked for cheating

Lucknow Development Authority lodged an FIR against Ansal API chairman Sushil Ansal, his son Pranav Ansal and four others under several sections of the BNS, at the Gomti Nagar police station late Tuesday. The four others named in the FIR are director of the company Vinay Kumar Singh, Sunil Kumar Gupta, Francette Patrica Atkinson and M/s Ansal Property and Infra Limited. (Sourced)

The four others named in the FIR are director of the company Vinay Kumar Singh, Sunil Kumar Gupta, Francette Patrica Atkinson and M/s Ansal Property and Infra Limited.

In the FIR, the development authority alleged that Ansal Property and Infra Limited duped investors. It also pointed out that the developer owed the development authority ₹400 crore.

According to the FIR, Ansal API High-Tech township was approved on May 21, 2005, on 1,765 acres on Sultanpur Road and its DPR was approved on May 22, 2006.

Thereafter, the project was expanded to 3,530 acres on June 3, 2009 and the new DPR was approved on May 18, 2010.

The final project spanning 6,465 acres was approved on December 13, 2013 and its DPR was approved by LDA on May 23, 2015.

However, under the new township policy of the state government, the project was cut down to 4,689.79 acres on December 16, 2021 and its DPR was approved on September 27, 2022.

The DPR was handed over to the developer on April 13, 2023 on conditions that it would carry out development work in the township.

However, the developer failed to carry out the development work. In the township, 411 acres were also mortgaged with LDA.

According to the FIR, the developer sold the land mortgaged with LDA illegally and did not carry out any development work.

The FIR also pointed out that the developer sold the plots in the township illegally.

The project was to be completed in three phases.