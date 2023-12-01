BJP following Cong on caste census issue: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party chief and leader of opposition in the state legislative assembly Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said the BJP was toeing the Congress’ path by not holding the caste census. Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav during the winter session of the UP Assembly, in Lucknow, Friday. (PTI Photo)

He said the entire country was in favour of a caste census, and even those in the BJP would begin supporting the demand for it. “The Samajwadi Party has given the Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak (PDA) formula, and this would vote out the NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” said the SP chief.

Yadav was speaking on the debate on supplementary demands of grants of ₹28,760.67 crore for 2023-2024 that the state legislative assembly passed. He said the BJP government had sent senior SP leader Azam Khan to jail to gain political mileage in the polls.

He termed the Yogi Adityanath government as “directionless and visionless” and targeted it for “presenting supplementary budget despite failure to use 65% of funds allocated in the annual budget for 2023-2024.”

“Directionless and visionless should be the state government’s slogan. Many departments have not been able to use the allocated funds. The PWD has not used 65% of the funds. How will the state government achieve 34% growth rate in the GSDP to make the state a trillion-dollar economy,” asked Yadav.

“When the state government’s main budget for 2023-2024 has failed to bring about development, how would the supplementary budget be able to do so,” he questioned.

Listing the welfare schemes, expressways and the Metro rail projects launched by the SP government, he said the BJP government had not been able to expand the Lucknow Metro further. The state government had also not been able to make roads pothole free.