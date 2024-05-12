 BJP Yuva Morcha country’s future: Brajesh Pathak - Hindustan Times
BJP Yuva Morcha country’s future: Brajesh Pathak

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 13, 2024 05:00 AM IST

UP Deputy CM: Yuva Morcha is BJP's future. PM Modi unites society. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is unmatched. Yuva Morcha to boost voter awareness.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday said Yuva Morcha is the future of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the country.

BJP leaders at Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha conference in Lucknow on May 12. (Sourced)
BJP leaders at Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha conference in Lucknow on May 12. (Sourced)

“It is only in the BJP that any worker of Yuva Morcha can become party’s national president, chief minister or prime minister,” he said at Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha conference organised by BJP Lucknow metropolitan unit at Eco Garden Road in support of party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Lucknow Rajnath Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, Union minister Ramdas Athawale said, “If India has to become self-reliant, every citizen will have to become self-reliant. PM Modi is doing the work of uniting the society and is working to benefit the people of every caste and religion.” “Defence minister Rajnath Singh is an unmatched personality,” he added.

Special guest BJP Lucknow metropolitan president Anand Dwivedi said, “Lucknow’s Yuva Morcha has made its special place in the state with its continuous work.”

He said in the Lok Sabha polls, party’s Yuva Morcha will go from street to street, door to door to make voters aware of the importance of voting. “Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will win by more than 5 lakh votes,” he claimed.

Senior BJP leader Neeraj Singh said” “Under the leadership of PM Modi, India’s economic development has strengthened and the infrastructure has become stronger, as a result of which unemployment rate is now at the lowest.

“The PM has always worked to make the youth as employment creators,” he said. Yuva Morcha president Manvendra Pratap Singh also expressed his views at the event.

