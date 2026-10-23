Cops grill Shraddha, 2 others; trio sent to 10-day judicial custody
Equipped with a 120-question list, Lucknow police interrogate Shraddha Dubey, her sister and driver separately to piece together cafe owner Shiva Sharma’s fatal fall
LUCKNOW Nearly seven hours of questioning, a list of 120 questions and a series of unresolved details surrounding the death of Lucknow cafe owner Shiva Sharma marked an intense round of interrogation at the Hazratganj police station on Thursday, before a local court sent main accused Shraddha Dubey and two others to judicial custody until October 31.
Shraddha, 31, her sister Rashmi Dubey and driver Danish, who were arrested in Nagpur, were brought to Lucknow on transit remand and quizzed by the investigating team. The trio was produced before a Lucknow court that remanded them in judicial custody for 10 days, said officials.
Dubey reached the police station around 9.45am and was taken for medical examination at about 4.31pm, marking the end of the day’s first major round of questioning.
A team of investigators, ranging from the DCP to personnel who had earlier been removed from the probe, prepared roughly 120 questions focusing on the mystery of Sharma’s fatal fall from the building.
Investigators sought to establish what happened before the fall, whether it was murder or suicide, who else may have been involved and why Shraddha fled after the incident.
Among the questions investigators sought answers to were: Who allegedly helped her evade the police during her run. Investigators also questioned her about the circumstances leading to the death and the reasons behind her escape.
Police questioned Shraddha, her sister Rashmi and driver Danish alias Tanveer Ali separately, DCP Central Arpit Vijayvargiya said, to prevent them from coordinating their accounts and to identify discrepancies in their statements.
Investigators also recovered two mobile phones and ₹25,000 in cash from Shraddha, the DCP added. One of the phones is significant because she had earlier told police that she had lost it in Nepal. The devices and other seized material have been sent for forensic examination.
The three accused were brought to the court amid heavy police deployment. They were produced at around 5.30 pm after undergoing questioning for hours and a medical examination. The court subsequently ordered that Shraddha Dubey, Rashmi Dubey and Tanveer Ali be placed in judicial custody from October 22 to October 31.
The court rejected the defence counsel’s objection to the remand after examining the case diary and other documents submitted by the investigating officer. The order was passed by additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM)-7 Balwant Kumar Bharti under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The next date of hearing has been fixed for October 31.
During the proceedings, the defence counsel had submitted a ‘vakalatnama’ and orally sought rejection of the remand application. After hearing both the prosecution and defence and examining the case diary, the court rejected the objection.
The investigating officer sought judicial remand of the accused, citing the need for further investigation, collection of evidence and recovery of material relevant to the case.
DCP (Central) Arpit Vijayvargiya said police had questioned six to seven people so far, apart from Shraddha, Rashmi and Danish, to piece together the sequence of events. Those questioned included the domestic help who was present at the time of the incident and reportedly told investigators that the couple had fought during the day.
“We are investigating their statements. They have told us who helped them in all these 10 days and we are going to identify all of them and take action against them. Phones and other material seized have been sent to forensics,” Vijayvargiya told reporters.
According to the court order, the CJM, Lucknow, issued non-bailable warrants against the three accused on October 16. They were subsequently produced before the CJM court in Nagpur on October 21, which granted transit remand for their production before the Lucknow court.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAakash Ghosh
Aakash Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times, based in Lucknow, where he covers crime, policing and law and order across Uttar Pradesh, with a special focus on developments in the state capital. His reporting also spans railways, science and technology, and culture and heritage, alongside in-depth coverage of governance, public safety and civic issues. He has a keen interest in off-beat and human-interest stories that uncover untold narratives and build a meaningful connection with readers. Over the years, Aakash has reported extensively on major crime investigations, policing reforms, cybercrime, infrastructure, public transport and heritage conservation, combining on-ground reporting with data-driven storytelling. His work is driven by a commitment to accuracy, accountability and public interest journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times in Lucknow, he trained and worked with several prominent print and digital newsrooms in Mumbai, Patna and Kolkata, covering diverse beats including features, entertainment and culture, and breaking news. These experiences helped shape his versatile reporting style and strong news sense across platforms. His investigative reporting has earned industry recognition, including the prestigious P.D. Tandon Award for Outstanding Journalism for an investigation that exposed narcotics networks operating in the state capital, reinforcing his commitment to impactful, public-interest journalism.Read More
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShikhar Shukla
Shikhar Shukla is a Correspondent with the Hindustan Times based in Lucknow, where he covers transport, crime, and urban affairs across the state capital. He is known for in-depth ground reports on public transport, road safety, railways, civic infrastructure, law enforcement, and other issues that directly affect citizens. His work combines accountability journalism with reader-focused storytelling, prioritising public interest and factual accuracy. Born and raised in Lucknow, Shikhar is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. He began his career with TV9 in Delhi, later worked with the News18 network, and joined the Hindustan Times in Lucknow in 2026. Prior to this, he served as a Sub Editor at TV9 Digital and as a Content Producer at News18 in Delhi, where he handled digital news production, script writing, voice-overs, video production, and multimedia storytelling in fast-paced newsroom environments. With solid experience in both digital and print journalism, Shikhar focuses on delivering accurate, impactful, and reader-centric reporting. His stories highlight governance, public policy, and everyday civic concerns while upholding the highest standards of factual integrity and editorial responsibility.Read More