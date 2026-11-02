Election Commission of India orders suspension of two EROs over voter list anomalies in Pilibhit
The officers, Mayank Goswami and Hemant Chaudhary, were posted in Pilibhit as subdivisional magistrates (SDMs). The Uttar Pradesh government earlier transferred both SDMs on Saturday and put them on the waitlist.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday ordered the suspension of two electoral registration officers (EROs) with immediate effect over anomalies in the electoral rolls of Pilibhit Sadar assembly constituency.
The officers, Mayank Goswami and Hemant Chaudhary, were posted in Pilibhit as subdivisional magistrates (SDMs). The Uttar Pradesh government earlier transferred both SDMs on Saturday and put them on the waitlist.
In a letter to Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa, under secretary, ECI, Deepmala said, “The ECI has examined the report sent by the UP CEO regarding irregularities in the electoral rolls in the Pilibhit Sadar assembly constituency. The ECI has ordered suspension of both the EROs. Their chargesheets should be furnished to the Commission for further vetting. The erring officers shall not be reinstated without the prior approval of the commission.”
The deputy secretary, ECI, said Section 198 (public servant disobeying law) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS) may also be added to the FIR already filed against the two EROs and Anil Kumar, a computer operator at the voter registration centre (VRC).
Their cases in the concerned court should be rigorously pursued to take the matter to its logical conclusion, the ECI officer said.
The report from the Pilibhit district election officer (DEO) regarding the scrutiny of electoral rolls in all four assembly constituencies of the district should be sent to the commission within a week, along with the UP CEO’s specific comment, the letter said.
“The action taken report against the VRC operator along with the role of five AEROs of Pilibhit assembly constituency should also be furnished to the Commission within three days,” according to the letter.
The Election Commission of India has directed all the DEOs/EROs in the state to thoroughly re-examine the electoral rolls under their jurisdiction, especially data feeding for addition, deletion or modifications done through Forms 6, 7 and 8 in all the assembly constituencies.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRajesh Kumar Singh
Rajesh Kumar Singh is Assistant Editor, Hindustan Times, at the political bureau in Lucknow. An Alumnus of Ramjas College, Delhi and the University of Delhi, he has covered politics in the Hindi heartland Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for three decades and has written extensively on Dalit and OBC politics. He travelled across Uttar Pradesh to cover the panchayat, assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Along with writing on development issues, governance and public policy has done crime reporting, including Maoist activities in Bihar as well as activities of gangsters in East Uttar Pradesh, Jungle Party gang active on UP- Bihar border, dacoit gangs in Bundelkhand region and Sand Mafia active in various districts of UP. Has done investigations and reporting exposing multi-crore NRHM scam in UP, Nutrition scam, Medicine supply scam, irregularities in the flood management projects, weapon smuggling and human trafficking on Indo- Nepal border. He highlighted the deaths of children due to encephalitis in the districts of East Uttar Pradesh; the central and state government took cognisance of the report to launch schemes to check deaths and improve the facilities in the health centres and hospitals. He also reported on the social issues in East Uttar Pradesh and Bundelkhand- migration, farming crisis, water crisis, plight of the deprived communities- Musahar, Vantongiyas, Sahariya and Kol communities. He covers state government departments. He also travels to write human-interest stories and in-depth stories from the ground in the Bundelkhand, Purvanchal, and Rohilkhand regions of Uttar Pradesh.Read More