Five UP medical colleges fined 50k each for delay in doc submission

The National Medical Council (NMC) has slapped a fine of ₹50,000 each on five medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh for delaying the submission of their annual declaration. Four of them are government-run institutes and another private, and they are among 15 such colleges in the country that have been taken to task. The declarations were to be submitted by December last, (For representation)

The NMC is the apex body of medical education in the country.

The declarations were to be submitted by December last, as per letters issued by the NMC .

“As a result, the NMC has imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on each of these institutes and submit the form by May 9. The declaration provides comprehensive data about an institution, its programmes, faculty, and infrastructure. It ensures transparency, accountability, and a streamlined process for both medical colleges for expanding academic activity in colleges and the country overall,” the NMC said. Meanwhile, the medical education directorate of Uttar Pradesh had directed all defaulters to process their annual declaration, said a senior official of the department.

The government medical institute served the NMC letter are Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi; Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, Allahabad; Autonomous State Medical College Kushinagar; Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, Varanasi. Another one is a private college in west UP. Each college needs to deposit a fee of ₹3.54 lakh and a penalty amount of ₹50,000 for the delay.

“In order to allow the defaulting colleges to complete the exercise of uploading the annual declaration form, the UGME Board has hereby decided to open the NMC Portal from May 2 to 9,” said the NMC letter sent to colleges.