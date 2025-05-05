Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Five UP medical colleges fined 50k each for delay in doc submission

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 05, 2025 08:34 AM IST

The NMC fines five UP medical colleges ₹50,000 each for late annual declarations, emphasizing transparency and accountability in medical education.

The National Medical Council (NMC) has slapped a fine of 50,000 each on five medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh for delaying the submission of their annual declaration. Four of them are government-run institutes and another private, and they are among 15 such colleges in the country that have been taken to task.

The declarations were to be submitted by December last, (For representation)
The declarations were to be submitted by December last, (For representation)

The NMC is the apex body of medical education in the country.

The declarations were to be submitted by December last, as per letters issued by the NMC .

“As a result, the NMC has imposed a fine of 50,000 on each of these institutes and submit the form by May 9. The declaration provides comprehensive data about an institution, its programmes, faculty, and infrastructure. It ensures transparency, accountability, and a streamlined process for both medical colleges for expanding academic activity in colleges and the country overall,” the NMC said. Meanwhile, the medical education directorate of Uttar Pradesh had directed all defaulters to process their annual declaration, said a senior official of the department.

The government medical institute served the NMC letter are Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi; Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, Allahabad; Autonomous State Medical College Kushinagar; Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, Varanasi. Another one is a private college in west UP. Each college needs to deposit a fee of 3.54 lakh and a penalty amount of 50,000 for the delay.

“In order to allow the defaulting colleges to complete the exercise of uploading the annual declaration form, the UGME Board has hereby decided to open the NMC Portal from May 2 to 9,” said the NMC letter sent to colleges.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Five UP medical colleges fined 50k each for delay in doc submission
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On