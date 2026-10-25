Floodwaters recede, but Faizullaganj children face a costly return to classrooms

As floodwaters recede from Faizullaganj, the damage inside affected homes is becoming clearer; water-soaked books and notebooks have left children facing an uncertain return to their studies. For their parents, replacing the educational material has become another expense alongside repairing damaged houses and replacing household belongings. Flooded street in Faizullaganj (File photo)

Abhishek Mishra, a resident of Annapurna Nagar, said the floodwaters destroyed books worth ₹4,500 belonging to his kindergarten-going son Samarth and books worth ₹8,500 belonging to his daughter Samridhdhi.

“I work in the private sector and my income is limited. I cannot afford to buy all their books again this year. The flood has damaged our home, too, and I have to spend money on repairs. I am worried that my children will fall behind in their studies,” Mishra said.

In Ram Vihar Colony, Pradeep Awasthi faces a similar predicament. He recently spent ₹12,000 on books for his son Aman, who is pursuing graduation from Lucknow University and preparing for the civil services examination. He also bought books worth ₹9,500 for his daughter, all of which the floodwaters destroyed.

“The books and notebooks have been completely destroyed. I have already spent more than ₹20,000 repairing my flood-damaged home. As a private-sector employee with limited earnings, buying the books again is a huge burden. I am worried about my children’s future,” Awasthi said.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Sadar Sahil Kumar said a detailed survey would be conducted once the floodwaters had completely receded from the affected areas to assess the losses suffered by residents.

The exercise will cover damage to houses and household belongings, along with the loss of essential documents, to help authorities identify affected families and determine the assistance required for their rehabilitation.