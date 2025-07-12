Heavy rains trigger flood-like situation in Chitrakoot

Continuous heavy rainfall for over 12 hours triggered a flood-like situation in parts of Chitrakoot district on Saturday, prompting the district administration to evacuate several people from low-lying areas near the Mandakini river. Police and district administration officials reviewing the rescue efforts. (HT Photo)

The water level rose alarmingly, submerging shops and temples at the famous Ram Ghat and inundating roads, where boats had to be deployed to rescue stranded residents.

Looking into the gravity of the situation, senior officials, including commissioner Chitrakoot division Ajit Kumar and DIG Rajesh S along with officials, visited the site to see the arrangements. District magistrate Shivsharanappa GN camped at the Ram Ghat and personally overviewed the rescue operation.

He said that people living near the banks of the river have been shifted to community centres.

“The water level has risen leading to the overflow of the river because of continuous rains for the past 12 hours in both parts of Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. We have arranged food for around 1,000 people in the community centre. We are keeping a constant vigil and monitoring the water level. Over 100mm rainfall has been recorded in the past 12 hours,” he added.

As per local priest, people sleeping near the Ram Ghat were caught unawares early Saturday morning as water started flooding the banks.

Meanwhile, the Banda district administration issued an official notification in the afternoon, noting that the Ken river was flowing at 99.6 metres -- 4.5 metres below the danger level. The Yamuna river was flowing at 92.14 metres -- eight metres below the danger level.

Banda DM J Reebha said that the situation is under control and the administration is maintaining a continuous vigil.

In Jhansi too, continuous rainfall for nearly 10 hours severely disrupted daily life. Waterlogging was reported from most places in the city, mainly from the old city and Premnagar area, where knee-deep water flooded homes and roads.

In the Bangra area of the district, children had to be evacuated from primary government schools due to a nearby canal leading to flood-like situation.

In Lalitpur, various villages were cut off after the water flow increased due to continuous rains. Houses in various areas of the district, especially in Jakhora area, were flooded as the water level of the Kheran river increased.