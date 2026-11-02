IIT-K celebrates 67th Foundation Day

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK) celebrated its 67th Foundation Day on Monday, commemorating the Institute’s journey and recognising the contributions of its alumni, faculty and members of the wider academic community. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Prof Partha Pratim Chakrabarti, professor, department of computer science and engineering, and former director of IIT Kharagpur, was the chief guest, the institute said in a release.

A total of 23 recipients were honoured across four categories, acknowledging their achievements in academia, research, public service and other fields. The honours included the Institute Fellow Recognition, Distinguished Alumni Awards, Satyendra K. Dubey Memorial Awards and Young Alumni Awards.

In his address, Professor Manindra Agrawal, director, IIT Kanpur, reflected on the Institute’s legacy and shared his vision for building on its strengths in research, academics and technology development. Prof Chakrabarti congratulated IIT Kanpur on its 67th Foundation Day and commended its contribution to engineering education and scientific research in India.

The Institute Fellow Award, recognising excellence in academia, research and contributions to the wider community, was conferred on Professor Indranil Manna and Professor V. Chandrasekhar for their contributions to materials science and chemistry, respectively.

The Distinguished Alumni Awards celebrated 15 alumni whose work and accomplishments across diverse fields have carried forward the spirit of IIT Kanpur and brought distinction to the Institute.

The recipients were Prof. Prakash Panangaden, Prof. Upmanu Lall, Prof. Ravi Ahuja, Prof. Harish Chandra Verma, Panganamala Vijay Kumar, Prof Dipendra Prasad, Josyula Ramachandra Rao, Ravi Agrawal, Lokvir Kapoor, Tushar Deepak Chandra, Prof Sanjay E. Sarma, Vigyan Singhal, Dr. Satish Chandra, Rajat Verma and Abhishek Vinod Singh.

The Satyendra K. Dubey Memorial Award was conferred posthumously on late Dr. Guru Das Agrawal, a former professor and head, Civil and Environmental Engineering department, IITK, and on Babloo Kumar, joint police commissioner (law and order), Lucknow in recognition of their commitment to professional integrity and human values.