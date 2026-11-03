Janata Darshan: Yogi orders strict action over false disposal reports on grievance portal

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to take strict action against those found submitting misleading or incorrect disposal reports on the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) portal. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during Janata Darshan on Gorakhnath temple premises on Monday. (ANI PHOTO)

The directive followed complaints of false reporting raised by visitors during Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath Temple.

Holding Janata Darshan for the second consecutive day during his Gorakhpur visit, the chief minister heard grievances from around 200 people and assured them that their complaints would be addressed effectively, transparently and within a stipulated time frame.

During the interaction at the Mahant Digvijay Nath auditorium, several complainants alleged that incorrect reports had been uploaded on the IGRS portal, falsely showing their grievances as resolved. Taking serious note of the allegations, Yogi instructed officials to initiate strict action against those responsible for submitting false reports.

He said no victim should be forced to visit one office after another in search of justice. “Every complaint must be addressed with sensitivity, and its resolution must be time-bound and transparent,” he said.

Taking note of complaints related to forcible land encroachment, the chief minister ordered stringent legal action against those involved. He also directed officials to investigate cases in which complainants had faced prolonged harassment and fix responsibility for negligence or deliberate lapses.

Several people also approached the chief minister seeking financial assistance for medical treatment. Yogi directed officials to expedite the preparation of medical estimates from hospitals and forward the proposals to the government.

He said adequate financial assistance would be provided through the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund.

In another case, a differently-abled young woman sought employment assistance for her brother, who has passed Class 12, citing her family’s financial difficulties. The chief minister directed officials to provide appropriate assistance in the matter.