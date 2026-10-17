Woman, lover get death penalty by Meerut court for killing husband, staging snakebite

A court in Meerut on Friday sentenced a woman and her lover to death for killing her husband and placing a live snake beside his body to make the murder look like a snakebite. The court found the crime to fall under the “rarest of rare” category, said Meerut district government counsel Krishna Kumar Chaubey. Amardeep, 26 and Ravita, 24. This is the second instance of a Meerut court awarding death penalty for murder this week. (HT Photo)

This is the second instance of a Meerut court awarding the death penalty in a murder case this week. In a similar case, a court on October 14 sentenced Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla to death for murdering her husband, merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput, and concealing his dismembered body in a blue drum filled with cement.

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Additional district and sessions judge Jaiveer Singh Nagar awarded the death penalty to Ravita, 24, and Amardeep, 26, for murdering Amit Kashyap alias Mikky, 25, and destroying evidence, 547 days after the incident, the DGC added.

Injuries to neck and nose Chaubey said the judge began the 131-page judgment by quoting a verse from the Manusmriti on a ruler’s duties and the importance of maintaining order.

“Fear of punishment keeps society under control. Without punishment, the wicked would prey upon the righteous,” the judgment stated.

Amit, a resident of Akbarpur Sadat village, was found dead on a cot at his home on April 13, 2025, with a live snake beside his body. His family initially suspected a snakebite. However, the post-mortem examination found that he had died of strangulation, with injuries to his neck and nose, said police.