Lucknow, BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday demanded the regularisation of contractual employees working under the National Health Mission in Uttar Pradesh, urging the state government to include them in its recruitment plans. Mayawati seeks regularisation of NHM contractual staff in UP, says outsourcing exploitative arrangement

Reacting to the state government's announcement of providing one lakh government jobs in the next six months, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "It would have been better if employees who had been working on a temporary basis in various government departments for years were also considered for permanent employment."

In a post on social media X, Mayawati said, "the Bahujan Samaj Party is in any case opposed to exploitative arrangements involving outsourcing and contractual employment, particularly in the government sector."

"Therefore the party demands that all NHM contractual employees who had been continuously serving for several years be regularised in the health department as part of the government's recruitment exercise," Mayawati said.

She also referred to the ongoing protest by NHM contractual employees near the Manyavar Shri Kanshi Ram Ji Eco Garden in Lucknow, where they have been staging a sit-in for the past several days to press for their demands, including regularisation.

Thousands of NHM workers from all 75 districts assembled at Eco Garden here on Wednesday, seeking permanent employment.

The agitation, which began on October 8, involves community health officers, auxiliary nurse midwives, nursing officers, doctors and other contractual healthcare staff, who said they would continue their protest until their demands were met.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stated at public events that his government has provided government jobs to more than nine lakh youths since coming to power in 2017.

He has also said appointment letters will be distributed to another one lakh people over the next six months.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.