PM Modi to gift dev projects worth 1812 cr to Kashi

VARANASI Prime Minister Narendra Modi would gift multiple developmental projects worth over ₹1812 crores to Kashi during his proposed visit on July 7, said Kashi region BJP president Mahesh Chandra Srivastava.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Srivastava said that PM Modi would lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than ₹1220 crores and inaugurate development projects worth over ₹591 crore.

Srivastava said that the PM would inaugurate the “Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam” at the International Cooperation and Convention Centre Rudraksh.

The Prime Minister will interact with academicians from across the country in the Shiksha Samagam being organised by the Ministry of Education from July 7 to July 9.

According to a press statement, the conference of academicians will provide a platform to eminent academicians, policy makers and academic leaders to deliberate and share their experiences and to discuss the roadmap for effective implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The event is being organised as part of capacity building of more than 300 academic, administrative and institutional leaders from universities (central, state, deemed and private) and institutes of national importance (IIT, IIM, NIT, IISER) from all over the country. Various stakeholders would present progress of implementation of NEP in their respective institutions and would also share noteworthy implementation strategies, best practices and success stories.