Sixth Zika virus case in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: The sixth Zika virus case was reported in Lucknow on Friday. The patient, according to the health department, is a resident of the city’s Safdalbagh area.

“This is the first case of Zika virus that was tracked with the help of surveillance by health teams. The previous five cases had tested positive for Zika when they reached hospitals for fever or other illnesses,” said a senior health official.

Sample of the sixth patient, a 39-year-old woman was taken on November 17 and tested at the King George’s Medical University. Samples of four close family contacts of the sixth patient were taken for test.

Health teams visited different areas from where earlier cases were reported and conducted screening of residents.

The teams visited 842 homes in Safdalbagh and screened 3519 residents and took samples of two suspects . At Phoolbagh 331 houses were visited and 1615 people screened, in Sambhalkheda 100 homes were visited by and 426 people screened, in LDA colony 2888 houses were visited and 8664 people screened and three samples were taken while in Azad Nagar 2256 houses were visited and 4512 people screened. Here 5 samples were taken. The samples will be tested at King George’s Medical University.

“Source of both Zika virus and dengue is the bite of an infected mosquito. Hence the focus should be on avoiding mosquito bite by eliminating source of mosquito breeding,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Reports of 59 samples taken earlier tested negative for Zika virus. Meanwhile, Lucknow reported 14 fresh dengue cases from different areas on Friday.