Traffic diversions in place for Moharram procession

Updated on Jul 29, 2022 11:58 PM IST
The Lucknow Police press note said traffic movement would be completely banned between Kamla Nehru crossing to Pata Nala and from Yahiaganj to Nakkhas and Tudiyaganj.
Traffic diversions will remain in effect in different parts of the city in view of Moharram procession on Saturday (FILE PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Traffic diversions will remain in effect in different parts of the city in view of Moharram procession on Sunday. The Lucknow Police press note said traffic movement would be completely banned between Kamla Nehru crossing to Pata Nala and from Yahiaganj to Nakkhas and Tudiyaganj. The diverted traffic could reach their destinations via medical college crossing.

The press note further said traffic from Lal Madhav trisection to Tudiyaganj and Bulaki Adda had been restricted. It said commuters would not be allowed to move from Alambagh Langda Phatak to Ranjeet Singh building and that the traffic would be diverted towards Jalalpur crossing. Similarly, traffic coming from Rajajipuram to Meena Bakery trisection and Tejikheda crossing to Karbala, Talkatora has been completely banned.

Traffic from GTI crossing to Badshahnagar has been banned for heavy vehicles while no traffic would be allowed from Mahanagar post office crossing to Badshahnagar. The movement of heavy vehicles from Central Bank trisection to Nishatganj would not be allowed. Heavy vehicles coming from Telibagh Bridge to Telibagh market would not be allowed and this traffic would be diverted towards Bangla Bazar. Similarly, traffic movement has been restricted from Subhanikheda trisection to Telibagh market.

