Traffic diversions in place for Moharram procession
Traffic diversions will remain in effect in different parts of the city in view of Moharram procession on Sunday. The Lucknow Police press note said traffic movement would be completely banned between Kamla Nehru crossing to Pata Nala and from Yahiaganj to Nakkhas and Tudiyaganj. The diverted traffic could reach their destinations via medical college crossing.
The press note further said traffic from Lal Madhav trisection to Tudiyaganj and Bulaki Adda had been restricted. It said commuters would not be allowed to move from Alambagh Langda Phatak to Ranjeet Singh building and that the traffic would be diverted towards Jalalpur crossing. Similarly, traffic coming from Rajajipuram to Meena Bakery trisection and Tejikheda crossing to Karbala, Talkatora has been completely banned.
Traffic from GTI crossing to Badshahnagar has been banned for heavy vehicles while no traffic would be allowed from Mahanagar post office crossing to Badshahnagar. The movement of heavy vehicles from Central Bank trisection to Nishatganj would not be allowed. Heavy vehicles coming from Telibagh Bridge to Telibagh market would not be allowed and this traffic would be diverted towards Bangla Bazar. Similarly, traffic movement has been restricted from Subhanikheda trisection to Telibagh market.
Ludhiana: Man held for duping people in name of Ujjwala Scheme
Sahnewal police arrested a man for for duping labourers on the pretext of helping them get gas cylinder connections under the Prime Minister's Ujjwala Scheme. The accused has been identified as Sanjay Prashar, 42, of Jaspalon village, who works as a driver at an LPG cylinder supply company. Police have recovered 11 filled forms of Ujjwala scheme, 604 unfilled forms, a fingerprint scanner and ₹3,000 from him.
Mandatory to give written, oral exams for ‘combine passing’: SPPU
The University Authority Board of Savitribai Phule Pune University has decided on “combine passing” for examinations of all faculty for the summer session of academic year 2021-22. The university issued a circular on July 28 stating that it is mandatory for students to appear in both written and oral/practical exams. It has been approved to declare results of this year's exam — oral, practical, internal and written examinations — taking them together and not separately.
Ludhiana: 48-year-old man kidnapped, thrashed, 8 booked
The victim, Mahinder Singh, 48, of New Shimlapuri, told police that Gagandeep Singh of Jhujhar Nagar and Sajandeep Singh of Shimlapuri, who are his neighbours, were into sale of illegal liquor. Mahinder alleged that the accused then called the police to the spot and asked them to lodge a case of liquor smuggling against him. Mahinder said the next day, he filed a complaint with the police, but to no avail. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
Five DMs among 13 IAS officers shifted
The state government on Friday transferred 13 Indian Administrative Service officers, including district magistrates of five districts. Ravindra Kumar has been made the district magistrate of Kushinagar and Apurva Dubey is the new district magistrate of Unnao. Likewise, Shruti has been made the district magistrate of Fatehpur and Mahendra Kumar will be the new district magistrate of Balrampur. Sudhir Kumar has been made chief development officer, Kanpur. Himanshu Nagpal has been made joint commissioner, Kanpur.
SPPU demands fee waiver report for students who lost parents in pandemic
The administrative department of the Savitribai Phule Pune University has instructed all of the university's affiliated colleges to submit a report regarding college fee waiver for students who have lost their parents during the Covid-10 pandemic. Students and student organisations complained about the matter several times after which the SPPU demanded a report till July 31.
