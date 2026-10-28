UP Cabinet clears LOCs for six firms’ ₹3,635-crore investment plans

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday cleared proposals to issue letters of comfort (LOCs) to six companies for investments totalling ₹3,635.45 crore. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting, which cleared the recommendations of two empowered committees constituted under the state’s investment promotion policies. (HT)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting, which cleared the recommendations of two empowered committees constituted under the state’s investment promotion policies.

The empowered committee constituted under the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Foreign Global 500 and Fortune India 500 Investment Promotion Policy recommended investments worth ₹1,925.61 crore by two companies. These include ₹1,271 crore by Haier Appliances India Private Limited for expansion under the DMIC Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited and ₹654.61 crore by Ecavo Hospitality Private Limited to set up a greenfield luxury hotel project in Prayagraj.

The Cabinet also cleared recommendations of a high-level empowered committee constituted under the Uttar Pradesh Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy 2024 for investments worth ₹1,709.84 crore by four companies: Havells India Limited ( ₹879 crore), Ameriprise India LLP ( ₹112.84 crore), MetLife Global Operations Support Centre Private Limited ( ₹84 crore) and LG Soft ( ₹634 crore).

Ramki Infrastructure selected for PM MITRA Park

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to select Ramki Infrastructure Limited as the preferred bidder to develop the Prime Minister Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park on 1,000 acres along the Lucknow-Hardoi road. The Cabinet accepted the company’s bid for the project, which will be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis. The estimated project cost is ₹1,947 crore.

The land will be leased to the PM MITRA Park at a nominal rent of ₹1 per acre for 99 years. The concession period will be 50 years, including the five-year construction period, from the appointed date.

State Livestock Mission

The Cabinet also cleared a proposal to establish a State Livestock Mission to generate employment, promote dairy development and help double farmers’ income.

Animal husbandry minister Dharampal Singh said the state government aimed to ensure milk production of at least 10 litres per cow through artificial insemination.

Farmers will receive a subsidy of ₹40,000 per cow for up to two cows, along with insurance cover, he said.

Amendment to Indian Stamps Act

The Cabinet cleared a proposal to amend the Indian Stamps Act to facilitate the registration of company mergers and demergers on payment of the prescribed stamp duty. The proposed amendment will be sent to the Union government for approval and notified after it receives the Centre’s clearance.

Change in terminology for ordinary residence

The Cabinet approved a clarification under Section 9(3) of the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Raj Act and the notification of the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Raj (Samanya Nivas Avdharan) Rules, 2026.

Under the proposed change, the term “generally” resident of the local body area will be replaced with “ordinarily” resident of the local body area.

Land for auditorium, working women’s hostel

The Cabinet also approved the free allotment of 7,912 square metres of land at Civil Station (Kitab Ghar) in Prayagraj for the construction of an auditorium and a working women’s hostel.