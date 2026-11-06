Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said it has doubled the financial assistance for families of those killed in natural disasters to ₹8 lakh from ₹4 lakh and increased compensation for crop damage from 25 to 30 per cent. UP doubles disaster compensation for families of deceased, raises crop-loss relief by up to 30 pc

According to a state government statement, the revised relief norms under the State Disaster Response Fund and National Disaster Response Fund will benefit more than 10 lakh farmers across the state.

The enhanced assistance will also cover losses suffered between April 1 and November 4, 2026, the statement said.

Under the revised norms, compensation for crop damage in irrigated areas has been increased from ₹17,000 to ₹22,000 per hectare, while assistance for losses in rain-fed areas has been raised from ₹8,500 to ₹11,000 per hectare.

For damage to perennial crops and agroforestry, the assistance has been enhanced from ₹22,500 to ₹30,000 per hectare.

The government has also increased compensation for the loss of livestock, according to the statement.

Assistance for the death of large animals has been raised from ₹40,000 to ₹50,000, while compensation for small animals such as goats, sheep and pigs has been increased from ₹4,000 to ₹5,500, it stated.

For the death of horses and mules used as pack animals, the assistance has been enhanced from ₹20,000 to ₹25,400. Poultry farmers will now receive ₹130 per bird against the earlier ₹100, it added.

The revised norms also provide for increased assistance to silk producers.

Compensation for losses in eri, mulberry and tasar silk production has been raised from ₹6,000 to ₹7,800 per hectare, while assistance for muga silk production has been increased from ₹7,500 to ₹9,800 per hectare.

Similarly, financial assistance for removing silt from agricultural land has been increased from ₹18,000 to ₹23,000 per hectare. Compensation for land damaged by landslides and avalanches has been raised from ₹47,000 to ₹60,000 per hectare.

The government has also revised assistance for damaged houses and public infrastructure.

For completely damaged houses, assistance has been increased to ₹1.85 lakh in plains and ₹2.06 lakh in hilly areas. For partially damaged houses in plains, the compensation has been fixed at ₹93,000.

Under the revised provisions, assistance of up to ₹15.50 lakh will be available for repairs to primary schools, while secondary schools, intermediate colleges and polytechnics will be eligible for assistance of ₹26 lakh.

The new norms also provide for assistance to disaster-affected families in relief camps for up to 30 days and drinking water support for up to 90 days in drought-like conditions, according to the statement.

The government has additionally revised assistance norms for the repair of roads, hospitals, schools and houses, it said.

The changes are aimed at providing greater financial support to farmers and other families affected by natural calamities, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.