Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P.: Elaborate security at Vidhan Bhawan for I-Day

U.P.: Elaborate security at Vidhan Bhawan for I-Day

lucknow news
Published on Aug 14, 2022 10:55 PM IST
Police officials said extensive security deployment had been made for law and order as well as traffic and intel duties
U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath will unfurl the national flag at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow on Monday. (HT photo)
U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath will unfurl the national flag at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow on Monday. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place at Vidhan Bhawan where chief minister Yogi Adityanath will hoist the national flag on the occasion of 75th Independence Day on Monday.

Police officials said extensive security deployment had been made for law and order as well as traffic and intelligence collection duties in and around Vidhan Bhawan and some other parts of the city. In a press note shared by Lucknow police, the cops said 846 civil police personnel and four companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) had been deployed for law and order duty.

They said those deployed included two superintendents of police (SPs), seven additional SPs (ASPs), 17 deputy SPs (DSPs), 29 inspectors, 192 sub-inspectors (S-Is), 18 women S-Is, 436 head constables and constables and 145 woman constables.

The press note further said 616 police officials and personnel had been deployed for regulating traffic on roads heading towards Vidhan Bhawan and Ashok Marg. They included one SP and ASP each, three DSPs, 12 traffic inspectors, 105 traffic S-Is, 315 traffic head constables and constables as well as 176 home guards.

Besides, six fire tenders as well as 33 fire officials and personnel, including a chief fire rank officer, had also been deployed there to avert any fire incident. For uninterrupted and immediate communication between different police officials and personnel, as many as 44 officials and personnel of police radio and wireless department have been roped in. Moreover, public address system has been installed at 35 places in the city to play instrumental National Anthem for public.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Residents living along the bank of Yamuna river relocated to makeshift shelters as the river water level rose, at Shastri Park near ISBT in New Delhi. (Amal KS/HT Photo)

    Yamuna’s level dips below danger zone after two days

    The water level in the Yamuna dropped below the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Sunday, officials in the irrigation and flood control department said, and added that it expected to go down further even as Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal advised people to stay away from the banks of the river. The officials said that water level in the river, which breached the danger mark on Friday, started going down from Saturday evening.

  • HT Image

    Haryana government forms Municipal Council of Pataudi-Mandi; likely to have 32-35 wards now

    The municipalities of Pataudi and Haileymandi have been merged and will now be operational as the Municipal Council of Pataudi-Mandi, the district administration announced in an official release on Sunday. The Haryana Urban Local Bodies has notified the formation of the new unified council, that will also have 10 adjoining villages Nerhera, Janola, Rampur, Chhawan, Milakpur, Mirzapur, Mubarkpur, Devlawas, Heraheri, and Khanpur under its jurisdiction.

  • Preet Pal Sangwan. (Sourced)

    Gurugram top cop to receive meritorious service medal on Independence Day

    Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), Gurugram, will be awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS) on Independence Day on Monday, officials said on Sunday. Kala Ramachandran, commissioner of police, Gurugram, said, “Sangwan is an asset of the Haryana police, and it is a well-deserved recognition of the significant contribution he has made towards the detection of numerous heinous and sensational cases.”

  • Barricades placed outside the Supertech twin towers in Noida on Sunday. (Sunil Ghosh/ HT)

    Experts work overtime to fix explosives ahead of demolition deadline of Noida twin towers

    On the second day of charging of the Supertech twin towers at Sector 93A in Noida on Sunday, demolition experts said that they have completed fixing explosives on three floors each of both the Apex and Ceyanne towers. Nearly every alternate floor is planned as a blast floor where explosives have to be fixed. Officials said that as the fixing of explosives is being completed, the elevator access will also be removed for additional security.

  • Noida, India- August 13, 2022: Noida local intelligence units (LIU) along with a dog squad inspect security ahead of independence day at sector 18 market, in Noida, India, on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

    Heightened security in Noida ahead of Independence Day

    Ahead of Independence Day celebrations on Monday, Gautam Budh Nagar police beefed up surveillance while extra deployment of force has also been initiated, especially in sensitive areas across the district. Over 3,500 personnel have been deployed to safeguard especially the urban areas of Noida and Greater Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar. Guest houses and hotels across the district are also under vigilance.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out