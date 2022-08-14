U.P.: Elaborate security at Vidhan Bhawan for I-Day
Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place at Vidhan Bhawan where chief minister Yogi Adityanath will hoist the national flag on the occasion of 75th Independence Day on Monday.
Police officials said extensive security deployment had been made for law and order as well as traffic and intelligence collection duties in and around Vidhan Bhawan and some other parts of the city. In a press note shared by Lucknow police, the cops said 846 civil police personnel and four companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) had been deployed for law and order duty.
They said those deployed included two superintendents of police (SPs), seven additional SPs (ASPs), 17 deputy SPs (DSPs), 29 inspectors, 192 sub-inspectors (S-Is), 18 women S-Is, 436 head constables and constables and 145 woman constables.
The press note further said 616 police officials and personnel had been deployed for regulating traffic on roads heading towards Vidhan Bhawan and Ashok Marg. They included one SP and ASP each, three DSPs, 12 traffic inspectors, 105 traffic S-Is, 315 traffic head constables and constables as well as 176 home guards.
Besides, six fire tenders as well as 33 fire officials and personnel, including a chief fire rank officer, had also been deployed there to avert any fire incident. For uninterrupted and immediate communication between different police officials and personnel, as many as 44 officials and personnel of police radio and wireless department have been roped in. Moreover, public address system has been installed at 35 places in the city to play instrumental National Anthem for public.
Yamuna’s level dips below danger zone after two days
The water level in the Yamuna dropped below the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Sunday, officials in the irrigation and flood control department said, and added that it expected to go down further even as Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal advised people to stay away from the banks of the river. The officials said that water level in the river, which breached the danger mark on Friday, started going down from Saturday evening.
Haryana government forms Municipal Council of Pataudi-Mandi; likely to have 32-35 wards now
The municipalities of Pataudi and Haileymandi have been merged and will now be operational as the Municipal Council of Pataudi-Mandi, the district administration announced in an official release on Sunday. The Haryana Urban Local Bodies has notified the formation of the new unified council, that will also have 10 adjoining villages Nerhera, Janola, Rampur, Chhawan, Milakpur, Mirzapur, Mubarkpur, Devlawas, Heraheri, and Khanpur under its jurisdiction.
Gurugram top cop to receive meritorious service medal on Independence Day
Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), Gurugram, will be awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS) on Independence Day on Monday, officials said on Sunday. Kala Ramachandran, commissioner of police, Gurugram, said, “Sangwan is an asset of the Haryana police, and it is a well-deserved recognition of the significant contribution he has made towards the detection of numerous heinous and sensational cases.”
Experts work overtime to fix explosives ahead of demolition deadline of Noida twin towers
On the second day of charging of the Supertech twin towers at Sector 93A in Noida on Sunday, demolition experts said that they have completed fixing explosives on three floors each of both the Apex and Ceyanne towers. Nearly every alternate floor is planned as a blast floor where explosives have to be fixed. Officials said that as the fixing of explosives is being completed, the elevator access will also be removed for additional security.
Heightened security in Noida ahead of Independence Day
Ahead of Independence Day celebrations on Monday, Gautam Budh Nagar police beefed up surveillance while extra deployment of force has also been initiated, especially in sensitive areas across the district. Over 3,500 personnel have been deployed to safeguard especially the urban areas of Noida and Greater Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar. Guest houses and hotels across the district are also under vigilance.
