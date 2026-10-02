UP govt raises re-employment age for specialist doctors to 70

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to extend the maximum re-employment age for retired government doctors to 70 years for specialist doctors. Till now, the maximum re-employment age was 65 years for both specialist and MBBS doctors. Over 300 doctors are presently under re-employment in the state. (For representation)

“Under the new arrangement, specialist doctors can work at hospitals till the age of 70 years, while MBBS (non-specialists) will work till 65 years,” said Dr Pawan Arun Kumar, director general, medical health, on Thursday.

Re-employment will have to be obtained every year based on the doctor’s health condition and satisfactory work record. The state has 100 posts for re-employment, while 500 posts are for specialists. Re-employment does not come with any administrative post, nor do such doctors enjoy the cadre position that regular doctors do. Their service will not be counted for pension, according to the order issued by the medical health department on September 16.

The re-employment arrangement was introduced in 2014, keeping in view the shortage of doctors in the government sector. The state has over 14K doctors working at government hospitals, while there are 19K posts.

“Keeping in view the shortage of doctors, re-employment was started. Despite this, specialist doctors are short in strength; hence, the decision has been taken to extend the maximum age for re-employment of specialist doctors in the state to 70 years,” Dr Kumar said.

“Those doctors who were on re-employment and whose deployment was discontinued after they attained 65 years of age can also apply again if they are under 70 years of age,” he added.

Over 300 doctors are presently under re-employment in the state, and the number keeps changing.