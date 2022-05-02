UP logs 193 new Covid-19 cases; over 1500 under home isolation
Uttar Pradesh reported 193 new Covid-19 cases on Monday from 96,242 samples tested in the past 24 hours. The state has 1,621 active cases of which 1,556 are under home isolation.
“The state has tested a total 11,15,11,795 samples till now,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.
Till now, 20,49,679 patients have recovered in the state. According to the data from the state health department, Gautam Budh Nagar reported 66 new cases, Ghaziabad 36, Agra 6, Varanasi and Prayagraj 5 each, Meerut 18, and Lucknow 21 on Monday.
“New daily Covid-19 cases are rising in Lucknow too, though slowly. At present there are 128 active cases under treatment while a week before on April 26 there were 70 active cases in the state capital, which is a rise of over 80%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors. The state’s recovery rate is 98.78%.
Among total active cases, Gautam Budh Nagar has 701, Ghaziabad 334, Agra 82, and Meerut 52. The state has reported a total 20,74,808 Covid-19 cases and 23,508 deaths till now. In all, 17 districts have zero active cases, 8 districts have one active case each, and six districts have two active cases each.
“Use of mask and social distancing, whenever going out of home should be adhered to strictly to ensure that infection does not spread,” said Dr Sandip Kapoor, director, Healthcity hospital.
-
Proposal worth ₹11,411 cr for elementary and teacher edu approved
A proposal worth ₹11,411 crore for elementary education and teacher education for the year 2022-23 was granted approval in the meeting of executive committee of 'Education For All' held at Lok Bhawan on Monday under the chairmanship of UP chief secretary, Durga Shankar Mishra. Apart from this, computer labs and solar panels will be set up in schools. Moreover, smart classes will also be started in upper primary schools and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas.
-
Raj Thackeray takes u-turn on Maha Aarti to avoid causing ‘hindrance’ on Eid
Mumbai: In a surprising move, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray took a u-turn on his earlier announcement of holding 'Maha Aartis' on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya on Tuesday. He contended that all Hindu festivals were to be celebrated with gusto. In fact, his son Amit Thackeray was slated to perform Maha Aarti at Prabhadevi temple and MNS had vastly publicised the event. This backtrack has surprised many in the political circles.
-
Army commander visits AFMC, military intelligence school
General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Command, Lieutenant General JS Nain, visited the Armed Forces Medical College and Military Intelligence Training School and Depot (MINTSD) in Pune on Saturday. Lt Gen Nain interacted with AFMC faculty and visited the skill laboratory which houses simulators, mannequins and state-of-art equipment for medical training. The Army commander visited MINTSD and appreciated the systematic and effective training being conducted at the school.
-
‘Don’t create panic’: Centre says no fertiliser shortage for kharif
The Centre on Monday said the country had adequate stocks of fertilisers ahead of the upcoming kharif or summer-sown season after a review meeting held by agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and fertilizer minister Mansukh Mandaviya, according to an official statement. “The availability of fertilizers in the country is more than the expected demand. (There is) no need to create panic,” the statement quoted Madaviya as saying.
-
Power situation across state to get better in 10 days, says Haryana minister
Gurugram witnessed fewer power outages on Monday as compared to most days last week, officials said, adding residents in a few areas had to deal with outages due to localised issues such as voltage fluctuation. Officials said that electricity demand in Gurugram district touched 1,500 megawatts (MW) on Monday, while all areas under the jurisdiction of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam demanded a load of 5,200MW the same day. Gurugram residents were still inconvenienced.
