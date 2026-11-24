A decline in road fatalities, over 1.64 lakh convictions under Operation Conviction and the recruitment of more than 2.26 lakh personnel since 2017 featured among the achievements highlighted by Uttar Pradesh Police on its 75th Flag Day on Monday. Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna pins the Police Colour (flag pin) on chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the 75th UP Police Flag Day celebrations in Lucknow on Monday. (Sourced) more

Director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna presented police flag stickers and insignia to Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who greeted police personnel across the state. A ceremonial programme was organised at the police headquarters in Lucknow, where the police flag was brought to the flagpole with honours.

Addressing the gathering, Krishna said UP Police was the first state police force in the country to receive the Police Colour on November 23, 1952, from the then Prime Minister in recognition of its efficiency, courage and dedicated service.

He said 1,64,917 accused were convicted under Operation Conviction between July 1, 2023, and November 18, 2026, crediting effective investigations and coordination with prosecutors for the achievement.

Krishna also cited the use of artificial intelligence and big data through the Yaksh app to improve policing. He said Mission Shakti centres had been established at every police station to provide women victims with legal aid, counselling and other assistance.

On traffic management, he said congestion points recorded on the UP Gati platform declined nearly 64%, from 16,723 in March 2026 to 6,080 in October. Road accidents fell by 9% and fatalities by 10% in the first 10 months of 2026 compared with the corresponding period in 2025, saving more than 1,000 lives, he said.

Krishna urged personnel to maintain discipline, transparency and sensitivity, keeping public trust their foremost priority.