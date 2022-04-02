Uttar Pradesh reports 47 new Covid cases, active count 376

Uttar Pradesh reported 47 new Covid cases while 61 patients recovered on Saturday. There are 376 active Covid cases in the state at present, according to state health department data.

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) reported the highest number of new Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh at 12. It was the only district with fresh cases in double digits.

“A total of 20,46,949 patients have recovered among the total 20,70,821 Covid cases reported in the state till now,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, association of international doctors.

Uttar Pradesh has recorded 23,496 deaths among Covid-19 positive patients since the pandemic began.

Dr Manoj Agrawal, the chief medical officer of Lucknow, has appealed to eligible people to take their due vaccine doses.

He said, “Parents of children between 12 and 15 years should ensure that they (children) get their first dose soon and also the second dose as soon as it is due. ”

Uttar Pradesh has administered over 30 crore

(30,13,51,376) doses of Covid-19 vaccines till now. The beneficiaries include 13,87,654 children in the age group of 12 and 15 years. The state aims to vaccinate 84.64 lakh children in the 12-15 age group.

In Lucknow, 13,917 children between 12 and 15 years have got their first dose of the Covid vaccine since March 16.

“Those whose precaution dose are due should also get the same,” said Dr Agrawal.