Uttar Pradesh reports 47 new Covid cases, active count 376
Uttar Pradesh reported 47 new Covid cases while 61 patients recovered on Saturday. There are 376 active Covid cases in the state at present, according to state health department data.
Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) reported the highest number of new Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh at 12. It was the only district with fresh cases in double digits.
“A total of 20,46,949 patients have recovered among the total 20,70,821 Covid cases reported in the state till now,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, association of international doctors.
Uttar Pradesh has recorded 23,496 deaths among Covid-19 positive patients since the pandemic began.
Dr Manoj Agrawal, the chief medical officer of Lucknow, has appealed to eligible people to take their due vaccine doses.
He said, “Parents of children between 12 and 15 years should ensure that they (children) get their first dose soon and also the second dose as soon as it is due. ”
Uttar Pradesh has administered over 30 crore
(30,13,51,376) doses of Covid-19 vaccines till now. The beneficiaries include 13,87,654 children in the age group of 12 and 15 years. The state aims to vaccinate 84.64 lakh children in the 12-15 age group.
In Lucknow, 13,917 children between 12 and 15 years have got their first dose of the Covid vaccine since March 16.
“Those whose precaution dose are due should also get the same,” said Dr Agrawal.
-
To save electricity, BMC to set up solar-powered poles
Mumbai In an attempt to beautify the streets of Mumbai and save electricity, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to set up solar power electric poles. This project comes in line with BMC's tactical urbanism plan, where the civic body aims to beautify public spaces using minimum resources. Senior officials said that the solar panels are on the topmost portion of these poles and each pole has five high-power LED lights in its tree-like branches.
-
30% parking slots at offices, commercial complexes to have EV charging points: Aaditya Thackeray
Maharashtra minister of tourism and environment Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said that the state government is planning to make offices, malls and commercial complexes have 30 per cent parking slots with electric vehicle charging points. According to Thackeray, Maharashtra will witness a high number of charging stations in the next two or three years. Thackeray made this statement while addressing the media after inaugurating the Pune alternate fuel conclave and exhibition.
-
40-year-old bridge to Ulhasnagar station to be rebuilt in six months
A 40-year-old bridge connecting Ulhasnagar railway station and Ulhasnagar 3 would be dismantled and a new bridge with increased height would be built by the municipal corporation in the coming months. The bridge that is above Waldhuni River, connects the railway station and Dharamdas cow stable and is used by pedestrians and motorists. As per the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, the bridge is old and dangerous. Also, during monsoon, the bridge gets submerged under water.
-
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to improve security at headquarters with advanced equipment
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will get a major security overhaul with high end bag scanners, machines to scan vehicle number plates and web-based visitor management system within the next three months. The project is estimated to cost ₹1.43Cr and the machinery sought includes medium size X-ray baggage scanner system, under-vehicle scanning system, pole detector and VMS. A 187cm pole detector is another key point of the security measures.
-
Navi Mumbai traffic police take action against one of its own for riding triples on two-wheeler
A 40-second video of police personnel riding triples on a bike on the Mumbai-Pune Highway garnered a lot of attention on social media since Wednesday, prompting Navi Mumbai traffic department to levy challan on one of their own. On March 30, taking cognisance of the viral video shared on Twitter, Kalamboli traffic police levied a challan of ₹1,000 against the two-wheeler. The video showed three men riding a bike.
