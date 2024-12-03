Warm winter, chilly days few and far between: IMD

The IMD in its report on outlook for temperatures during the winter season from December 2024 to February 2025 and forecast for rainfall and temperatures during December 2024 has asked people to be ready for a warm winter this year. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The number of cold wave days will also be fewer, said Manish R Ranalkar, director, Lucknow Met office.

“There has been no western disturbance activity in UP as a result the northerly or northwesterly wind which helps winter settle down was missing this year. And due to cyclonic circulation in Southern India, there is warm moisture air in the lower atmosphere,” he said.

In December 2024, monthly minimum and maximum temperatures are most likely to be above normal over most parts of the country.

The occurrence of cold waves over UP is likely to be below normal. Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during December 2024 is most likely to be above normal (>121% of LPA). Normal to below normal rainfall is likely over most parts of north and northwest India, as well as many areas of east and northeast India.

November this year in Northwest India (of which Uttar Pradesh is a part) was the warmest in the last 124 years (1901-2024) in terms of composite average temperature, although in terms of minimum and maximum temperatures separately it was the second warmest in the last 124 years.

Maximum and minimum temperature in the state capital on Tuesday was 29 and 11.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The forecast for Wednesday is mist very likely during night/morning and clear sky later with strong surface winds (Speed 20—30 kmph) over the area. The maximum and minimum temperature will be around 28°C and 12°C, respectively.

The state forecast is most likely dry weather. Mist is very likely at isolated places in the morning hours over the state. Strong surface winds (speed 20-30 kmph) is very likely over the area.