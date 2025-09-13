When Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh minister’s war of words turned up heat at Rae Bareli meeting

A video of a heated debate between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and UP minister Dinesh Pratap Singh at the Rae Bareli District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committees (DISHA) meeting has gone viral. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Pratap Singh and Amethi MP KL Sharma, at a meeting in Rae Bareli on Thursday. (FILE)

The video shows the two leaders confronting each other during the meeting called to discuss implementation of programmes in Rae Bareli district.

Rahul Gandhi, the Rae Bareli MP, is chairperson of DISHA and the minister a member. The meeting was held on Thursday, the second day of Rahul Gandhi’s visit to his constituency.

“The point was the meeting should be conducted within the guidelines where Rahul Gandhi should act as a supervisor for 43 programmes. He wanted to conduct the meeting at his behest going beyond the agenda, which I didn’t allow,” said Singh.

The two were seen in a war of words, sitting next to each other while KL Sharma, the Congress MP from Amethi, was sitting next to Rahul.

“Rahul is the owner of his party and a big leader and I am a small worker of my party. But I will never allow him to go beyond his role as supervisor for the money being sent to the district by the Central and state governments under specific programmes,” Singh said.

“You do not even pay heed to the speaker in the Lok Sabha. Why should Dinesh Singh listen to you here?” the minister told Rahul during the meeting. The meeting continued for about two-hours and 38 different programmes were brought for review.

The atmosphere, however, became easy towards the end of the meeting when tea was brought for Rahul Gandhi. As Singh asked, “Will tea be served only to the chairperson?,” the Congress MP said, “Please bring two cups of tea for him (Dinesh Pratap Singh).”

Singh also said, “ We are all working for development.”

The DISHA meeting was conducted a day after Singh staged a sit-in against Rahul Gandhi, demanding apology over remarks made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother during an election meeting in Bihar where the Rae Bareli MP was on stage.

The confrontation is also being linked to another incident, where the UP minister’s son was seen meeting Rahul Gandhi and Dinesh Pratap Singh was seen smiling in the same picture.