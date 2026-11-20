Thousands of attendants of patients admitted to King George’s Medical University (KGMU) continue to face the prospect of spending cold nights in the open as the university’s 12-storey Patients’ Attendants’ Accommodation Centre (PAAC), with a capacity to house 1,200 people, remains unused despite being completed in early November. The 12-storey, fully air-conditioned building is among the KGMU’s major infrastructure projects aimed at improving facilities for patients and their families. (HT Photo)

The centre was planned to provide shelter to attendants, many of whom are forced to sleep on pavements, in hospital corridors and in open spaces around buildings while their relatives undergo treatment.

KGMU spokesperson Prof KK Singh said the construction work had been completed within the stipulated timeframe. He added that the university administration was seeking an appointment with the government for the inauguration of the facility.

The scale of the accommodation shortage is evident from the gap between the university’s patient load and its existing facilities. KGMU can cater to around 4,500 patients at a time, but its existing shelter homes have only 418 beds for attendants. This accounts for just 9.29% of the total patient capacity, leaving a large number of attendants without organised accommodation.

A recent HT visit to the campus found attendants continuing to struggle to find shelter, particularly as temperatures begin to dip with the onset of winter.

The proposed PAAC is expected to ease the pressure on existing shelter facilities by accommodating 1,200 attendants under one roof. The 12-storey, fully air-conditioned building is among the university’s major infrastructure projects aimed at improving facilities for patients and their families.

Once operational, the centre will provide accommodation to attendants travelling from different districts of Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states for treatment at the tertiary-care institution. Many stay on the campus for days or even weeks, depending on the duration of treatment, while struggling to find affordable accommodation.