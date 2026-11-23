Emphasising that preparedness before a disaster is the most effective way to prevent loss of life and property, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday called for regular mock drills in all 75 districts to strengthen the state’s response to emergencies ranging from floods and earthquakes to terrorist attacks and war-like situations. CM Yogi Adityanath addressing the participants at the Air Raid and Blackout Mock Exercise-2026 organised at the Reserve Police Lines in Lucknow on Sunday. (HT) more

Addressing the Air Raid and Blackout Mock Exercise-2026 at the Reserve Police Lines in Lucknow, the chief minister said disasters, accidents and national emergencies never come with prior notice, making advance preparation essential.

“Instead of digging a well after a fire breaks out, we must ensure that all preparations are in place before a crisis occurs,” he said, stressing that no citizen should be left alone during an emergency.

Adityanath said the Civil Defence Organisation, established after the 1962 India-China war, remained confined to a handful of districts in Uttar Pradesh until 2017. Following Operation Sindoor last year, the state decided to expand civil defence to all districts, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

“Today, civil defence has been established in all 75 districts. District magistrates are functioning as controllers in 60 districts, while air raid sirens have been provided to every district to deal with war-like situations, natural disasters and internal emergencies,” he said.

The state now has 1,01,362 civil defence volunteers, whom the chief minister described as an additional layer of security and a collective strength of society.

Calling for greater public participation in disaster management, Adityanath said an aware citizen who serves society and the nation without expecting anything in return could become the first responder during a natural or man-made disaster.

“A true first responder must possess courage, discipline, proper training and a spirit of selfless service. We cannot afford to remain confused or helpless when a crisis strikes,” he said.

The chief minister said timely information, appropriate decisions and trained responses could save numerous lives during emergencies. He described mock drills as an important tool for assessing preparedness, helping authorities identify gaps and improve coordination among different agencies.

Referring to the transformation in the state’s administrative and security arrangements over the past nine-and-a-half years, Adityanath said public confidence had strengthened, but preparedness needed continuous improvement.

He directed officials to organise regular exercises in every district, covering different emergency scenarios, including floods, earthquakes, fires, terrorist incidents and aerial attacks. Such exercises should involve security forces, civil defence personnel and young volunteers to ensure that response mechanisms remained effective, he added.

According to officials, 1,08,627 citizens, including school and college students, NCC and NSS cadets and home guards, have been trained in civil defence and disaster management.

Minister of state (independent charge) for civil defence Dharamveer Prajapati said 73 civil defence volunteer master trainers in Lucknow had received specialised training from officers of the Indian Army’s Gorkha Rifles. Besides, 5,310 volunteers from 15 districts had undergone seven-day capacity-building training.

The minister also said 35 personnel, including 33 from 17 districts of Uttar Pradesh and two from Uttarakhand, had been trained as master trainers at the Central Civil Defence Training Institute in Lucknow.

The mock exercise at the Police Lines featured simulated air raid alerts, a blackout, firefighting and coordinated rescue operations involving civil defence volunteers, NDRF, SDRF and police personnel.

Senior officials present included additional chief secretary (home) Sanjay Prasad, DGP Rajeev Krishna, principal secretary (civil defence) Samyukta Samaddar and director general (civil defence) Ashok Kumar, besides public representatives and emergency response personnel.