Yogi slams previous SP rule on job, development issues

Launching a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said important issues like education, employment and development faced serious challenges during its rule while Uttar Pradesh became synonymous with riots, curfews, and lawlessness. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

“No matter how much SP lectures on education, its credibility is like that of a crocodile sitting on the riverbank, claiming that it will carry someone across the river on its back. It is not the party that helps the boat of education cross the river, but the one that sinks it,” he said.

Yogi was addressing a meeting at a college near Masuri in Ghaziabad in support of BJP’s two MLC candidates for the Meerut-Saharanpur teachers and graduates’ constituencies, polling for which is scheduled for October 23.

“We expect that the results will be much better than the Rajya Sabha elections. Then, the election was for 10 seats, and BJP candidates won on eight seats and two seats went to the SP. You must have seen that how they changed colours and how they sold the tickets,” he said.

“They (SP) could have contested on 2-3 seats, but their PDA means ‘Pariwar Development Authority’ and they gave their first ticket to their ‘Chacha jaan’ (uncle) and the second ticket went to a ‘Dhanna Seth’ (wealthy man) from Mumbai. This is their reality,” the CM added.

The SP coined the concept of PDA that stands for Pichhda (backward classes), Dalit, and Alpasankhyak (minorities). Continuing his attack on the opposition party, the CM said the SP is an enemy of education and has no thinking for the future of the youth.

“While coming to Ghaziabad, I saw a number of Ramleelas being organised at several places along the way. Had the SP government been in power, riots would have started by now and a curfew would have been clamped,” he added.

The CM further said even Durga Puja and other religious events could not be organised during the SP rule in Uttar Pradesh. Reacting to Adityanath’s remarks, SP district unit president Faisal Hussain claimed that the ruling party is afraid of the PDA as it suffered a setback in Uttar Pradesh during the last Lok Sabha polls.

“The youth, farmers and the masses are annoyed with the BJP and they know the ground-level realities. There is no improvement in medical facilities, level of education, and jobs are hardly to be found as people are suffering. The core sectors have been left in the hands of private players and they are near and dear ones of the BJP. They just want to win elections by manipulating the system and don’t reply on their achievements,” Hussain claimed.