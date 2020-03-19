Ludhiana student shines in national-level debate

cities

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 19:47 IST

Krishiv Vasudeva, a student of College of Veterinary Science, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), won the third prize in a debate at the National Integration Camp of National Service Scheme (NSS) held at MCM DAV College, Chandigarh.

The debate was organised by Himachal Pradesh University on the theme ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

As many as 190 NSS volunteers from Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Prades, Punjab, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh took part in the camp, which was inaugurated by Santosh Patial, deputy inspector general (DIG) of Police, North Range.

The GADVASU contingent included Vasudeva and Saumya Mehta from the College of Fisheries. They took part in different events such as rangoli making, skit, folk dances, public speaking and group discussions.

Nidhi Sharma, NSS programme coordinator, said, “This camp helped in promoting national integration as it provided a platform to these youngsters to interact with each other and learn about their cultures, language and values.”

Satyavan Rampal, director students welfare-cum estate officer, GADVASU, said, “Such national-level programmes make us realise that we all are equal. These also help the students work together.”