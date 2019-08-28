Majority accused in Shahberi illegal construction cases have got court stay

noida

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:32 IST

Even though the police have registered at least 253 cases since last year against builders and other persons involved in unauthorised construction in Shahberi village, majority of the accused have evaded arrest by managing to get various types of stay orders from the court. The FIRs were filed fast and thick after the twin building collapse in Shahberi village on June 17 last year, in which nine persons had lost their lives.

According to the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate BN Singh, of the 253 cases, only around 50 persons were arrested while at least 64 suspects have got stay orders from the court against their arrest, 18 have got stay orders on proceedings, while 12 gangs have got stay orders in cases under the Gangster Act. According to officials several people, including builders and their associates, are involved in cases in which 12 gangs have been booked under the Gangsters Act. One person was booked under the National Security Act on Wednesday. Information on the accused in the rest of the FIRs was not available with officials.

“People who have got stay orders from court can’t be arrested. We have lodged 253 cases in Shahberi against unauthorised construction. We have been trying to take strict action against builders so that they are put behind bars but they have managed to obtain stay orders on various grounds,” said the DM.

Recently, the inspector general of Meerut Alok Singh had taken details of unauthorised construction and fraudulent builders from residents’ representatives and activists in Shahberi.

Sachin Raghav, a resident of Shahberi, who has been fighting against unauthorised construction in Shahberi since 2016, has submitted all evidence and details he has on unauthorised buildings and builders in the village to officials. There are over 450 multi-storey buildings in Shaberi spread across hundreds of crammed rows.

“I kept messaging IG Meerut Alok Singh along with other concerned officials for many months to provide them all information regarding fraudulent builders and unauthorised construction. Finally, last week, the IG Meerut got in touch with me and asked me to provide all evidence I have. I have given details on at least 13 companies to him,” said Sachin Raghav, resident of Shahberi.

Residents are now waiting for the IG Meerut to take further steps and to ensure strict action against builders by the police. “There are FIRs wherein builders have not been booked under stringent acts, following which these people get relief from the court. The police need to investigate the cases seriously to ensure that nobody goes scot free. The IG Meerut has informed us that he has briefed the senior superintendent of police on the issue,” added Raghav.

Residents are now planning to meet Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to put pressure on the police to make strong cases against fraudulent builders in Shahberi. When contacted, IG Singh asked to get in touch with the district magistrate and the senior superintendent of police on the issue.

“We are in touch with the IG over the Shahberi issue. He has briefed us and he is overlooking the matter. Around 50 persons have been arrested in Shahberi cases till now and many of them are out on bail. We will continue taking action against unauthorised builders in the area,” said Vaibhav Krishna, SSP.

On June 7, the Greater Noida authority had said that it has sought police force to demolish unauthorised housing complexes in Shahberi village that has become hub of unauthorised buildings.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 23:07 IST