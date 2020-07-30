e-paper
Man held for killing son

Man held for killing son

cities Updated: Jul 30, 2020 01:10 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

Nallasopara police arrested Khwaja Miya Shaikh, 54, for allegedly murdering his son Amin, 32, on Wednesday afternoon.

Amin was an unemployed drug addict and he would often harass Shaikh for money to buy drugs, leading to fights, said assistant inspector Shrirang Gosavi, Nallasopara police station.

On Wednesday when the two were alone in their apartment in Nilemore village they had a fight on the issue and Shaikh killed Amin. Hearing commotion, a neighbour informed the police.

“We took Amin to a hospital where he was declared dead in arrival. We arrested Shaikh and will produce him before Vasai court on Thursday,” said Gosavi adding that they are awaiting the post-mortem report.

