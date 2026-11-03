Manchester-based techie found dead in jacuzzi of Gurugram hotel, probe on: Police

A 37-year-old Manchester-based techie was found dead in the jacuzzi of a hotel located in Gurugram's Sector-53 on Monday, police said on Tuesday. Police said a detailed probe is underway. (HT file)

The victim was identified as a resident of Agra. He was living in Manchester for the last three years, and was working remotely for a research and development firm based in Zurich, the police added.

The man’s body was found floating face down in the jacuzzi. The police said no foul play was suspected but a detailed probe is underway.

“Preliminary probe revealed the man had dropped his friend at Delhi’s IGI airport on Sunday night. Since it was too late for him to return to Agra, he booked a hotel in Gurugram sector 53 via a mobile app. He was scheduled to check out by 11am on Monday,” a senior police officer aware of the details said.

The officer said the housekeeping staff of the hotel was alerted after the man did not respond to repeated knocks on his room door. When the room was opened, his body was found floating in the jacuzzi in the washroom.

Investigators said that the hotel management immediately alerted the police control room following which a team of police and forensic experts reached the spot.

Inspector Narender Sharma, station house officer of Sector-53 police station, said the deceased arrived in India from London on October 24.

“After reaching home in Agra, he left for a trip to Rishikesh with a friend. They returned to Delhi on Sunday after which the friend left. The deceased decided to stay in Gurugram for the night before returning to Agra,” he said.

Sharma said no one was found entering the man’s room which was locked from inside. The deceased was last seen taking food inside his room on Sunday night, he added.

“His family members from Agra reached Gurugram on Tuesday morning,” he said.

Investigators said the deceased’s family is being quizzed to ascertain if he had some ailment or took any medication, after a strip of pills were recovered from the room. The exact cause of the death will be ascertained after an autopsy, they added.