e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Aug 01, 2019

Mandatory annual health checkup for Delhi govt officials over 40 years of age

cities Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes

All Delhi government employees over the age of 40 years will now have an annual health checkup, with Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal’s nod to the scheme on Thursday. Around 1.5 lakh government employees will benefit.

“This scheme will improve health, along with the working efficiency and productivity of the government employees,” said a release from the LG office.

To ensure the scheme is implemented in letter and spirit, the annual health check-up will be made part of the annual performance review.

Employees eligible under the scheme will be able to visit any of the government authorised or empanelled hospitals for the checkup and will be reimbursed for it.

This step will help in detecting and managing non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension better. Currently, there are 200 million people living with hypertension in India and 70 million with diabetes.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 21:11 IST

more from cities
top news
    trending topics
    England vs Australia Live ScoreUnnao RapeManjinder SirsaCCD Founder SiddharthaMS DhoniParliament Live Updates
    don't miss