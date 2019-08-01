Mandatory annual health checkup for Delhi govt officials over 40 years of age

cities

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:11 IST

All Delhi government employees over the age of 40 years will now have an annual health checkup, with Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal’s nod to the scheme on Thursday. Around 1.5 lakh government employees will benefit.

“This scheme will improve health, along with the working efficiency and productivity of the government employees,” said a release from the LG office.

To ensure the scheme is implemented in letter and spirit, the annual health check-up will be made part of the annual performance review.

Employees eligible under the scheme will be able to visit any of the government authorised or empanelled hospitals for the checkup and will be reimbursed for it.

This step will help in detecting and managing non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension better. Currently, there are 200 million people living with hypertension in India and 70 million with diabetes.

