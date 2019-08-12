Military rescue ops conclude in flood-hit Sangli; 22 dead, 1 missing

pune

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 19:47 IST

The military rescue operations in the flood-hit Sangli district in western Maharashtra concluded at 2pm on Monday, according to Major Gaurav Sharma who led the operations on the ground. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will, however, continue with their work in Sangli and Kolhapur districts.

Between August 6-12, thousands of people were rescued by the joint efforts of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

“Of the 19 teams, eight teams will stay back in Sangli and provide rescue wherever required and relief,” said a spokesperson of NDRF. The other teams will be withdrawn in batches on Monday and Tuesday. All the seven NDRF teams in Kolhapur will be staying back, added the spokesperson.

Major Gaurav Sharma, who was leading the charge of the tri-force rescue operations, received a letter of gratitude from the district administration for carrying out rescue operations successfully within 72 hours.

The residents of Sangli held a celebratory gathering for Major Sharma and his team, the local police and the NDRF teams as well on Sunday night.

The death toll in Sangli increased from 19 to 22 on Monday, while one person remained missing. Two people were also injured in the floods, according to district officials.

A total of 1,73,584 people and 42,494 animals from 104 flood-hit villages in Sangli were provided with temporary rehabilitation, according to Abhijeet Chowdhury, collector of Sangli.

The affected will be provided with food, clothes, water, sanitary napkins, medicine, animal fodder and daily requirements, according to a statement issued by Girish Mahajan, guardian minister of Sangli.

For animals, the administration has provided 80 medical teams and 30 tonnes of animal fodder in affected villages. As roads to 17 villages still remain cut-off, the villages will be connected through boats.

As Sangli started an uphill journey back to normalcy, the Irwin bridge remained five feet over the danger level while Ankali bridge remained 4 feet and 10 inched above the danger mark. However, the water levels have receded considerably.

