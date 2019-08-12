Mobile app to report missing persons in final stage

delhi

Aug 12, 2019

The city police has informed the Delhi High Court that the mobile application for receiving complaints regarding missing persons, including children, is in its final stage and the same will soon be ready for testing.

In a status report filed through advocate Rahul Mehra, standing counsel (criminal), the Delhi government apprised the court of the development and told the court that the work was issued to the department concerned on June 28.

Mehra, along with advocate Chaitanya, also told a bench, of justices Manmohan Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal, that the Delhi Police has circulated a standing order detailing the procedure to be followed on receipt of information about missing children/persons.

“It also includes the investigation procedure followed by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU)/Crime in missing cases. The standing order comprises general guidelines to ensure that certain essential steps, inter alia, like flashing of message on wireless and placing the information of the missing person on the ZIPNET are taken in a time-barred manner,” he said.

He also provided screenshots of the mobile application, listing the various pages and details that a complainant would have to enter before his/her complaint is registered.

Following this, the court directed the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), crime, to be present in the court on the next date of hearing to explain the functioning of the application and give a timeframe for making it operational.

The court was hearing a plea it had initiated itself on a missing house help from Rohini since April 2019. During the course of the trial, the high court has also been monitoring the start and progress of the mobile application to file missing complaints online. The bench also suggested some changes to the application.

According to an RTI filed by advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi, the total number of missing children in 2018 was 6,541, 2017 was 6,454, 2016 was 6,921, 2015 was 7,928 and 2014 was 7,572. While 20,730 girls have gone missing from the city in the last five years, 14,936 boys have also been missing.

The high court had recently asked the authorities to take a strict stance on the recovery of missing children. It had also directed the Delhi government to expedite the appointment of paralegal volunteers at all police stations of the national capital.

Aug 12, 2019