15% water cut in Mumbai, Thane and Bhiwandi on Sunday

MUMBAI: Mumbai and neighbouring municipalities of Thane and Bhiwandi will face a 15% water cut today, owing to a sudden breakdown of a transformer at the Pise Power substation at the Pise water pumping station.
The breakdown occurred at 1pm on Saturday, in the B-phase current transformer of the main transformer no. 1 at the substation. This put six out of the 20 relief pumps out of functioning. While the BMC began repair works immediately on a war footing, water supply has been affected.
The BMC has requested citizens to use water judiciously in the meantime.
Previously between December 1 to 5, a technical glitch at the Pise water supply plant had led to a 10% water cut in the city. A fire had shut down three transformers in February this year, causing a water crisis. The water pumping station receives water from the Bhatsa River, and further pumps it to reservoirs in Mumbai.
