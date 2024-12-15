Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

15% water cut in Mumbai, Thane and Bhiwandi on Sunday

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 15, 2024 06:14 AM IST

Mumbai and nearby Thane and Bhiwandi will face a 15% water cut today due to a transformer breakdown at the Pise water pumping station.

MUMBAI: Mumbai and neighbouring municipalities of Thane and Bhiwandi will face a 15% water cut today, owing to a sudden breakdown of a transformer at the Pise Power substation at the Pise water pumping station.

15% water cut in Mumbai, Thane and Bhiwandi on Sunday
15% water cut in Mumbai, Thane and Bhiwandi on Sunday

The breakdown occurred at 1pm on Saturday, in the B-phase current transformer of the main transformer no. 1 at the substation. This put six out of the 20 relief pumps out of functioning. While the BMC began repair works immediately on a war footing, water supply has been affected.

The BMC has requested citizens to use water judiciously in the meantime.

Previously between December 1 to 5, a technical glitch at the Pise water supply plant had led to a 10% water cut in the city. A fire had shut down three transformers in February this year, causing a water crisis. The water pumping station receives water from the Bhatsa River, and further pumps it to reservoirs in Mumbai.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On