NAVI MUMBAI: Two women died in separate road accidents in Mangaon taluka of Raigad district on November 1, including one who was allegedly knocked down by a drunk driver while crossing a road and another who was killed when the motorcycle she was travelling on crashed at a bend in Tamhini Ghat. 2 women die in separate road accidents in Raigad

In the first incident, a woman from Millat Nagar in Vadvali was crossing Vadvali-Goregaon-Morba Road around 8.55am to dispose of household garbage when a Tata Aria travelling towards Mangaon hit her. She sustained serious injuries and died.

The driver, identified as Saif Saeed Ombilkar, 24, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and did not have a valid driving licence, police said. Both a breathalyser test and a blood test reportedly indicated that he was intoxicated.

In the second incident, Jui Manoj Gore, 27, a resident of Sadashiv Peth, was travelling pillion on a motorcycle from Pune towards Mangaon. The motorcycle, ridden by Manjit Sanjaybhai Sharma, 32, crashed while negotiating a bend in Tamhini Ghat.

According to the police, Sharma was riding at high speed and failed to account for the road conditions. He lost control of the motorcycle, resulting in the crash. Gore died, while Sharma sustained injuries.