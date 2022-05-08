20-year-old woman found dead in Swaraj Express washroom
Mumbai: The body of a 20-year-old woman with a cloth tied around her neck was found inside the washroom of Swaraj Express at Dahanu Road railway station in Palghar on Sunday afternoon, said senior PI Naresh Randhir, Government Railway Police (GRP).
The woman has been identified as Aarti Kumar from Bihar. She was travelling in the train, which had departed from Bandra terminus and was heading to Vaishno Devi Katra.
After the journey began, the woman went to the washroom, but passengers later pointed out to the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) that she did not return to her seat for a long time, following which, the TTE and the passengers banged the door of the washroom but there was no response. Suspecting foul play, the door of the washroom was broken open and her body was found inside.
“After the train halted at Dahanu, we broke open the door latch and found the body on the floor with a cloth around her neck,’’ said Randhir.
The police identified the woman upon recovering her Aadhar Card. She was rushed to Cottage Hospital in Dahanu Road where doctors declared her dead before admission.
A case of Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered and the autopsy report is awaited. The police said, “We do not know whether it was a suicide, murder or accident and whether she was travelling alone or with someone else.”
UP STF busts job racket, arrests kingpin
Uttar Pradesh Special Task force claimed to have unearthed a gang of fraudsters after the arrest of its kingpin from Lucknow's Vibhuti Khand area here on Sunday, said senior police officials. The officials said six people had turned up against the accused from Barabanki, Lakhimpur Kheri, Azamgarh, Ballia, Varanasi and Lucknow districts from whom the accused had fraudulently taken over ₹66 lakh in the past few months.
CM to meet principals, DEOs and other officials from across the state on May 10 in Ludhiana
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann will interact with school principals, district education officers, deputy DEOs, headmasters and block primary education officers (BPEO) from across the state here on May 10. Principal-cum-nodal officer, media, Davinder Singh Chhina appreciated the initiative taken by the Punjab CM and education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer to strengthen the education system.
Ludhiana | Insurance company directed to reimburse ₹2 lakh medical claim
For its failure to reimburse a medical claim of ₹2 lakh to a patient, District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on Sunday directed Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd to release the claim and pay ₹7,000 compensation to the complainant. Mohit Sharma of Ludhiana had submitted a complaint against the branch manager of opposite party, Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd, Ludhiana, alleging deficiency in service. The complainant remained admitted till December 14, 2019.
Salary slip showing professional tax deduction is income proof, says HC
The Bombay high court (HC) recently held that a salary slip showing a standard deduction of professional tax was sufficient proof of salary in the absence of an income certificate being issued by relevant authorities. Based on this observation, Bombay HC rejected the appeal of an insurance company which challenged the decree of a Motor Accident Claim Tribunal wherein the mother of a 26-year-old who died in an accident was awarded ₹40.22 lakh compensation.
Will forge anti-BJP alliance for 2024 LS polls: OP Rajbhar
The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party national president Om Prakash Rajbhar has said the opposition parties will form an alliance to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
