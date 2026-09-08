THANE: A 23-year-old man died at a hospital on Sunday, ten days after he was allegedly attacked with a heavy stone during a dispute over a few hundred rupees in Ulhasnagar, police said. Roshan Suradkar, who suffered severe head and facial injuries in the August 27 attack, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment. Vitthalwadi police have now booked the accused for murder. 23-year-old dies after stone attack in Ulhasnagar

The attack took place in the afternoon in Section 5 of Ulhasnagar. Police identified the accused as Rajan Gupta, 24, who allegedly had a dispute with Suradkar in the past involving money, though police do not yet have information on the exact sum.

According to police, Gupta allegedly spotted Suradkar in the area and became furious after a quarrel. He then picked up a heavy stone lying nearby and allegedly struck Suradkar on the head, leaving him unconscious on the road.

Suradkar’s friend, Nikhil Pan Patil, who was present during the attack, rushed him to Ulhasnagar Central Hospital. Patil informed Suradkar’s sister about the incident, following which she alerted their parents.

Suradkar was later shifted to KEM Hospital because of the severity of his injuries. Doctors told his family that he had suffered serious injuries to his head and face and had lost vision in his left eye. He was admitted to the ICU but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning.

Police said Gupta is unemployed, and they are checking whether he has any previous criminal record.

Charanhas Godse, senior police inspector, Vitthalwadi police station, said the accused was initially booked for attempted murder following the attack. The charge was changed to murder after Suradkar died.

“We are still investigating the matter and trying to ascertain the exact reason behind the fatal attack,” Godse said.