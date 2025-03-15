3 killed in 2 separate road accidents involving bikes

MUMBAI: Three people - a rider and two pillion riders - died in two separate road accidents involving bikes on Tuesday, in Bandra and Virar. Victim Prahlad Mali, 22 (HT)

In the first accident that took place on the Western Express Highway (WEH), Mohammad Sohrab Alam Mohammad Mirajuddin Irati (28), a labourer by profession, was riding his motorcycle with a colleague Shakeel Jakir Sheikh (25) at the back, when an unidentified truck hit their bike while overtaking them at around 3:30pm.

According to Irati, he rushed his friend, who had suffered severe injuries, to the Bhabha Hospital in an autorickshaw, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Irati told the Bandra police that they were heading towards Churchgate when their bike was hit by the speeding truck on the southbound carriageway of the Western Express Highway in Bandra West. The truck driver fled from the spot.

The Bandra police have registered a case against the unknown driver and are trying to track him down by scanning the CCTV cameras on the WEH.

In another accident, a 22-year-old rider and his nephew, 20, riding pillion, died after their bike skidded on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway and crashed, throwing both off the two-wheeler onto the road, on Thursday night. They were returning from a Holi bonfire programme at a relative’s house when the rider, Prahlad Mali (22), lost control of the speeding bike causing it to skid and crash. Both Mali and his nephew, Manoj Jogari (20), suffered grievous injuries as a result.

According to the Mandvi police, the two men were rushed to a nearby trauma hospital where they were declared dead. “We have registered a case of negligence against Mali. Further investigation is going on,” said an officer of Mandvi police station.