36-hour rail block on June 1-2 to upgrade CSMT tracks, platforms, and yard

Mumbai: Around 600 services on the Central and Harbour lines are expected to be cancelled during a proposed 36-hour railway block on the weekend of June 1-2 as part of upgradation work at the 137-year-old Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). Mumbai, India - August 10, 2018: Local Train at CSMT Station in Mumbai. (HT Photo)

Central Railway (CR) authorities are firming up detailed plans for carrying out the block, which will begin after midnight on Saturday, June 1. CR wants to remodel CSMT’s yard and extend platforms catering to long-distance trains.

CSMT is one of India’s busiest and oldest railway stations. Out of the 1,810 local services operated by CR daily on its Main (Central) and Harbour lines, CSMT caters to over 1,200. These services are expected to be short-terminated at Wadala station on the Harbour line and Byculla station on the Central line, where there is a provision for reversal. Apart from this, around 60% of the 100-odd long-distance trains that arrive and depart from the terminus are also expected to be affected due to the block.

The upgradation work includes replacing the nature of track functioning from route relay interlocking to electronic interlocking, which will improve the overall functioning. It also involves extending platforms 10 and 14 to cater to trains with up to 24 coaches; the platforms can currently accommodate up to 18 coaches. This will increase the carrying capacity of trains by at least 20%.

The proposed lengths for these platforms range from 305 to 382 metres, alongside yard remodelling and the construction of essential service buildings. Moreover, the project involves dismantling 61 old over-head equipment (OHE) masts, 71 signalling and telecommunication obstructions, and nine dry pit lines used for washing trains.

The decision to upgrade CSMT comes amid rising demand for trains in the peak summer season, when passengers travelling to various parts of the country face a lot of problems due to overcrowding. At present, the terminus has 18 platforms, of which seven are reserved for suburban services. The remaining 11 are used for long-distance trains. The cost of the whole project is estimated at ₹50 crore.

Meanwhile, harbour line services continued to be disrupted on Friday, with trains running late by 10-15 minutes due to speed restrictions imposed near CSMT as a result of two derailments earlier in the week. According to CR, the speed limit for Harbour line trains entering and exiting platforms 1 and 2 of CSMT was 10 kmph up to 11 am, after which it was increased to the regular 30 kmph.